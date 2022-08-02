Hempfield Night Out to bring together local law enforcement, first responders

Read on triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Leechburg, Gilpin, Leechburg, Parks Township fire departments to hold gun bash on Saturday
Four local fire departments are coming together to raise funds by throwing a community gun bash. Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, Gilpin Volunteer Fire Department and Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a “Kiski Valley ‘80s Beach Bash” on Saturday at the West Leechburg Fire Hall.
wtae.com
Armstrong County teen arrested on arson charge
An Armstrong County teenager is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. Albertson is facing several charges, including arson and risking a catastrophe. He's in the Armstrong County...
Community, food truck owners rally to support victims of fatal tractor crash
Local food truck owners are coming together to raise money for families affected by a fatal tractor crash last Friday. The benefit will take place Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the New Bridgeville Fire Co. Lisa and Cory Grove of G's Concessions are leading the charge.
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bloomfield man charged in connection with deadly drug overdoses
A Bloomfield man faces charges after police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people who died of overdoses last summer. James Hamlett, 43, was taken to Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail Thursday, with District Judge Eileen Conroy calling him a “threat to the community” in court records.
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: 2 teens shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood
Two young women were rushed to a local hospital, one in critical condition, after being shot late Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said officers were dispatched at 11:17 a.m. to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street for reports of two people shot.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
About $15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company substation recovered
About $15,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen from Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company over the weekend has been recovered. The equipment had been taken from the fire department’s substation on Perry Highway in Wexford Flats, said Fire Chief Gregory Quatchak. It’s unclear exactly when the theft occurred, Quatchak said, but he suspects it happened Saturday evening, July 30.
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Foundation hosts fourth annual CommUNITY Day
Monroeville celebrated its fourth annual CommUNITY Day on July 30. The event was hosted by the Monroeville Foundation and sponsored by multiple businesses, including Forbes Hospital, Highmark and Allegheny Health Network. The day began at 9 a.m. with the CommUNITY Day 5k run/walk. After participants were done, they headed over...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. for the incident near the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies. Cruz said a woman, believed to be in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tarentum woman buys, fills and doles out hundreds of bookbags to kids in need
Growing up in Fox Chapel, Jessica Harcina’s family couldn’t afford to send her back to school in style. “We couldn’t go out and buy all the things that I needed,” said Harcina, now a Tarentum resident. “I was the kid who didn’t have a new backpack.”
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
