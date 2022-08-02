O.J. Simpson Wants Deshaun Watson Sexual Misconduct Charges to 'Go Away'

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be in headlines for regrettable reasons ahead of their preseason opener at the Cincinnati Bengals next Friday. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, acquired by the Cardinals in April, was arrested on criminal speeding charges on Wednesday morning. As Josh Weinfuss noted for ESPN, it was then learned on Thursday that Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon had been arrested in May and charged with two counts of domestic battery following an alleged incident involving a woman being assaulted in front of two children in Indianapolis.

