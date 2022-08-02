DHHR reports 3,111 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 2 deaths since last report

Read on woay.com
Active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,414; 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2022; there are currently 3,414 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, and a 74-year old female from Mingo County.
West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet
CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
West Virginia sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, infections
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations slightly increased again in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department in its Wednesday morning pandemic update reported 349 people were in a hospital, 186 of those unvaccinated, up 12 from 337...
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
Swine flu investigated in West Virginia after people sickened at fair
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
12 kids in W.Va. hospitalized with COVID-19
CHARLESTON — A dozen children were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. That’s twice as many as were listed on Friday in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily update on the status of the virus in the state. Four of them were in intensive care units, with one on a ventilator.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years for sending death threats to US health officials
Greenbelt, MD (AP) – Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of West Virginia has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by a federal court for using an anonymous Switzerland-based email account to threaten the lives of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family. Additionally, Connally has been charged with sending threats to former National Institutes of Health director Dr. Frances Collins.
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care
Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.
West Virginia gets landmark settlement against the “Big 3″ opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia counties and cities took three big pharma companies to court. The 54 counties and cities across West Virginia have been fighting Amerisource, Cardinal Health, and McKesson in regards to opioid crisis. According to officials, the $400 million settlement means West Virginia will receive more...
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
Most diverse counties in West Virginia
(STACKER)—The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others. Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties […]
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia
According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.
West Virginia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that aims to take legal action against telecommunication companies responsible for the robocalls. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the only goal of the task force is to reduce “illegal robocalls.”. “Over time, one of the...
Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
Former West Virginia special education teacher sentenced to 10 years for abusing students
Charleston, WV (AP)- Former special education teacher Nancy Boggs was sentenced to 10 years in Kanawha County Circuit Court today. Boggs’ sentencing stems from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston. The defendant pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. The sentences of one...
