Muncie, IN

WISH-TV

Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

MuncieArts to Present ‘Making Public Art Work’, a Two-day Professional Practice Seminar for Artists

MUNCIE, IN—This month, MuncieArts (munciearts.org) will present a special two-day professional practice seminar for artists who would like to expand their creative practice into working in public art. “Making Public Art Work” will be held on Aug. 13 and 14 at Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, with a virtual keynote lecture by Kristen Giannantonio from the Monument Lab (Philadelphia) on Friday, Aug.12 at 6 p.m..
MUNCIE, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!

On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club

When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel police seek help to find credit card thieves

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street. Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.
CARMEL, IN
munciejournal.com

August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box

MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears

Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...

