Newburgh, NY

Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Michael Scialabba Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Newburgh Police Department

Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley.

Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.

Scialabba is described as being 5-foot-7, 148 pounds, and bald with blue eyes, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Newburgh Police at 845-564-1100.

Comments / 7

Marc Reilly
2d ago

really looking for a nan who is wanted on a misdemeanor??? like really don't the law have more important people to look for??

Reply(1)
7
Edward M
2d ago

this is what happens with catch and release courts.

Reply
10
 

