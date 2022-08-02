Red Sox sniffing around on former Rays utility man after being DFA’d

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jose Quintana at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation. After his first start, it looks like it was the right move to make. The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, where they were in the running for star outfielder Juan Soto. That ultimately did not pan out, but the organization focused on perhaps their greatest need — starting rotation help. With Jack Flaherty sidelined long-term, they needed to add pitchers to their rotation. Their biggest addition was Jose Quintana, who was solid with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.

