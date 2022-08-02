Red Sox sniffing around on former Rays utility man after being DFA’d

Read on fansided.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
NH Governor calls on the Red Sox to fire Alex Cora
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has some takes. On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he called on the Boston Red Sox to fire Alex Cora this season.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team
The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
JD Martinez had the perfect response to not being traded by Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez made it through the trade deadline without being traded, and his response was absolutely perfect. Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez was implicated in several trade talks leading up to the deadline, but he’s officially staying in Boston for the rest of the season.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Derek Jeter reacts to the death of Vin Scully
Tuesday was a sad day across the baseball world as we truly lost a legend. Los Angeles Dodgers iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at 94 years old and countless athletes reacted to the news. On Wednesday morning, Derek Jeter offered his condolences on Twitter:. Whenever Jeter played the Dodgers...
Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA
Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
Red Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Perez Carries Kansas City's Offense)
Red Sox -1.5 (+145) 9.0 (Over -115 / Under -105) Zack Greinke is making his 17th start of the season and his first of August. July was an up and down month for the veteran starter, but he did have two five inning scoreless starts in the month. The Royals even won in his last outing against the Yankees in New York.
Cardinals get exactly what they need from trade deadline pickup
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jose Quintana at the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation. After his first start, it looks like it was the right move to make. The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, where they were in the running for star outfielder Juan Soto. That ultimately did not pan out, but the organization focused on perhaps their greatest need — starting rotation help. With Jack Flaherty sidelined long-term, they needed to add pitchers to their rotation. Their biggest addition was Jose Quintana, who was solid with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.
MLB player traded and forced to make healthcare decision
An unvaccinated Major League Baseball player must now choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not play.
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
Red Sox rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes
The Boston Red Sox had an interesting trade deadline … and not in a good way. Of all 30 MLB teams, the Boston Red Sox had, perhaps, the most interesting trade deadline of any of them. The Red Sox made four trades but three of them were on August 1, the day before the trade deadline. Even those were very confusing.
Yankees announcer delivers awesome tribute to Vin Scully
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay paid homage to the late Vin Scully prior to the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Scully, the iconic broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 70 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. As the...
