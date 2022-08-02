Art McNally set to become 1st NFL official in Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning, 46, is known as one of the NFL’s most notable quarterbacks in history, but he’s not the only success in the family. After playing professional football for 18 seasons from 1998 until his retirement in 2015, Peyton’s left a lasting impression on the NFL world, including his time on both the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. He’s won two Super Bowls, one each on each team, and racked up 539 passing touchdowns, but his father, Archie Manning, 73, and brother Eli Manning, 41, were also memorable NFL quarterbacks. Archie played for 13 seasons and Eli played 16 seasons, making the Manning name one of the most recognizable in the entire league.

