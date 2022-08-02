Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Read on cw39.com
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
cw39.com
‘The Official Beer of Freedom’ hitting shelves of nearly 200 Texas H-E-B stores
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom. Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be...
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.” Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What’s in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
cw39.com
North Texas wildfires almost fully contained
HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
cw39.com
Buffalo Bayou Partnership Unveils New Cleanup Boat
Houston, TX – Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP), the non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing and transforming Houston’s most significant natural waterway, will unveil its new Bayou-Vac on August 3. Years in the making, the custom-designed and fabricated boat provides a substantial boost to BBP’s bayou cleanup operation, known as the Clean & Green Program.
Company that runs Austin airport's South Terminal sues the City
AUSTIN, Texas — The company that owns and runs the South Terminal at Austin's airport is trying to stop the City from taking control of it. LoneStar Airport Holdings filed a lawsuit against the City. In June, City officials approved a plan to use eminent domain to take over...
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
KSAT 12
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
For the latest news on the economy, sign up for our weekly newsletter. A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect.
CBS Austin
New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points
AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
cw39.com
Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Construction on a new industrial center in Round Rock is set to begin in September. A combined 465,660 square feet of industrial space will be available following the construction of five buildings over two phases. Phase One will include three buildings totaling nearly 311,000 square...
San Marcos breaks ground on 330-unit luxury apartment community
A new community is headed to San Marcos.
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
