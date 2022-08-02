ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

By Stacker
cw39.com
 3 days ago
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park

East Austin's Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and "cultural oasis." Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What's in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

North Texas wildfires almost fully contained

HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it's turning management of the "Chalk Mountain fire" over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Unveils New Cleanup Boat

Houston, TX – Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP), the non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing and transforming Houston's most significant natural waterway, will unveil its new Bayou-Vac on August 3. Years in the making, the custom-designed and fabricated boat provides a substantial boost to BBP's bayou cleanup operation, known as the Clean & Green Program.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Company that runs Austin airport's South Terminal sues the City

AUSTIN, Texas — The company that owns and runs the South Terminal at Austin's airport is trying to stop the City from taking control of it. LoneStar Airport Holdings filed a lawsuit against the City. In June, City officials approved a plan to use eminent domain to take over...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points

AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin's hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven't seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado

MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
AUSTIN, TX

