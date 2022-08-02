ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Woman stabs roommate, says she'd been "thinking of killing him for a while"

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Merritt Island, FL - A woman who stabbed her roommate with two knives admitted to officer's that she'd been "thinking of killing him for a while."

32-year-old Erica Black, of Merritt Island, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her roommate with two knives.

According to police, Black told deputies she was "thinking of killing him for a while" and that she doesn't know why she "snapped" that night.

Deputies obtained video that captured the stabbing which showed Black stabbing her roommate with two knives after waking up on their living room floor.

The victim told deputies that Black arrived home that night intoxicated.

He told Black to stop being a “couch potato” and to go to her room.

Deputies say the video showed the victim lifting the couch Black was sleeping on, and tossing her onto the floor, where Black continued sleeping.

Black told deputies that her roommate attacked, choked and tried to rape her, but the video refuted Black’s claims.

Black was jailed on a $150,000 bond. The condition of the victim is unknown.

