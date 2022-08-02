Spielman Offers an Analysis of Kyler Murray’s Controversial Contract

Read on purpleptsd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Yardbarker
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones shine through the air
The quarterbacks were the story at camps Tuesday. New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hit on a electric deep ball that got fans talking. The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts had his most impressive day so far, and the Joneses -- the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones -- logged encouraging days for their teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Robert Saleh: Joe Flacco 'should be' a starting NFL quarterback: 'I believe that'
Amid reports of Joe Flacco impressing in Jets training camp, head coach Robert Saleh says Joe Flacco should be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Kyler Murray-Call of Duty investigation brings shocking results for Cardinals fans
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals recently made headlines over a controversial clause initially stipulated within his $230.5 million contract. Murray was designated to spend at least four hours per week studying game film, which many saw as a knock on the quarterback and his love for video games. The man loves football, but he also has a love affair with Call of Duty.
Broncos Training Camp Has Palpable Energy Under Hackett
The level of competition has been high as the team’s new coach is trying to make the most out of full-speed practices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Had An Interesting Comment About Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams brought the band back in hopes of winning another Super Bowl. They have a strong chance of repeating as champions, especially with a defense that has All-Pro players Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Rams also remain strong...
Lamar Jackson's Personal QB Coach at Ravens Training Camp
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a strong bond with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux, who is attending training camp practices. That's just fine with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Broncos sign ex-USFL wide receiver after Tim Patrick injury
After placing wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee) on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos brought in seven players for tryouts, including ex-USFL receiver Darrius Shepherd. Shepherd won the WR tryout and signed with the team on Thursday morning, as was first reported by KOA Radio’s Brandon Krisztal. Shepherd...
Yardbarker
Broncos Place OT Tom Compton On PUP List
Compton can be activated from the list at any point between now and the start of the regular season. Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0