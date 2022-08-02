ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racial Discrimination After Mascot Doesn’t High-Five Little Girl

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago
jspa321
2d ago

This is truly pathetic... The kids in line on stage received the attention... the little girl jumping around on the floor didn't. Not about race. Nothing more than race extortion. Chuck E Cheese will offer an apology, it will be rejected, then the lawsuit will be filed...

Reply(17)
45
Chris P Chicken
2d ago

so now should all us white people should claim racism when we go to a sporting event and a black player doesn't high five us or just ignores us. should we sue the establishment?

Reply(5)
23
K Knight
2d ago

"Triggered by Muppets" Pick up this new best seller chronicling the decline of credibility among the black community. - available where all fine books are $old

Reply(1)
22
 

