A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better health
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun
The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities.
Current Publishing
Carmel community pillar Jim Engledow dies at 66
Jim Engledow, a "true champion of parks and the Carmel community," died Aug. 2. Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Director/CEO Michael Klitzing sent an email Aug. 3 alerting former park board members of the news. The cause of death was not announced. Engledow, 66, served on the Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation board.
Current Publishing
Carmel golf outing in memory of Brian Bondus to benefit Indiana Donor Network
When Brian Bondus was a TV reporter for Fox 59 and CBS 4, he did a story on McKenzie Leichtnam, who had died of a heart ailment at age 20 in 2011. Leichtnam had given life to others as an organ donor. Bondus and Leichtnam graduated from Carmel High School.
Fox 59
Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
munciejournal.com
August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box
MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother to turn into movie
'"Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different" is a book written by a 10-year-old boy that is now being turned into a short film. It tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism. Tyrell Smith, author and short film producer.
Current Publishing
Soprano star Brown’s appearance in ’Tosca’ highlights Indy Opera season schedule
Indianapolis Opera General Director David Starkey didn’t take long to pinpoint what he most looks forward to about the organization’s 2022-23 schedule. “The highlight will be Angela Brown singing her first ‘Tosca’ in her hometown,” Starkey said. “She has sung Aida and Porgy and Bess, but never ‘Tosca.’ While this will not be her last, it will be her only ‘Tosca’ for Indy and yet she brings her world-class experience to the opera stage as one of the best modern-day Toscas ever. She will feature the famous aria in the ‘Opera In the Park’ concert.”
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation welcomes back students with cover of 'Fancy Like'
INDIANAPOLIS — Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation is welcoming students back with a fun song. Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts and teacher Stephen Shipley covered "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes. Other staff members and students participated in a music video for the song.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025: Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Witham Health Services named healthiest workplace in America
From left, Courtney Nienaber, Trina Rose and Trista Gubera. Witham Health Services was recently named the healthiest employer of America. Witham topped the 500-1,499 employee category. Founded in 2009 in Indianapolis, the Healthiest Employers Awards program allows organizations to dive into their employees’ health data and support their healthy lifestyles in and out of the workplace. (Photo courtesy of Witham Health Services)
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the details.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event
Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family camping.
