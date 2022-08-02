Andy Cohen Has the Shadiest Response to Taylor Armstrong Joining Real Housewives of Orange County

Read on www.eonline.com
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
Bethenny Frankel Claims Bravo Executives Told Her They Would Change Contract Rules For Her If She Stayed On Real Housewives Of New York
Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight about her exit from Real Housewives of New York. The Housewives icon and entrepreneur famously left the show behind, seemingly for good, in 2019. Now she’s explaining why she made the decision to move on and just how far Bravo execs were willing to go to keep her.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Close With Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora And Teresa Giudice Despite Lawsuit Against Bravo
NeNe Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta in dramatic fashion. At the season 12 reunion, which was virtual due to COVID, things got heated. It resulting in NeNe closing her laptop and storming off. And shutting the door on RHOA, seemingly for good. This year, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo for fostering and tolerating a hostile and racist work environment. She also named the RHOA production company and Andy Cohen in the suit.
Tamra Judge Says Eddie Judge Doesn’t Watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Thanks to Jill Zarin, we now know that Tamra Judge is on the fast track back to Real Housewives of Orange County. She snatched that orange right out of Noella Bergener’s hand (thankfully) and Vicki Gunvalson cannot be happy about it. Sure, Tamra and Vicki are a dynamic duo of chaos, as we’ve been watching on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But methinks Vicki won’t be rejoicing in her friend’s return to “her” show, especially if Teddi Mellencamp manages to weasel her way onto OC for a cameo.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join Real Housewives of Atlanta? She Says…
Watch: Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?. The doctor called and a change of shows is not in order. For nine seasons, Dr. Heavenly Kimes has opened up her life for Married to Medicine cameras. But as she continues documenting her reality as a dentist, mother, wife and friend, the 51-year-old has developed some strong relationships with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
Dorinda Medley’s Net Worth May Surprise Some ‘RHONY’ Fans
Dorinda Medley is known for her Berkshires Mansion Blue Stone Manor and her epic one-liners on the ‘RHONY’ — but what is the ‘Make It Nice’ author’s net worth?
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ramona Singer’s “Wild” New Eyebrows
After The Real Housewives of New York City mom got microbladed, people — including the WWHL host — had a lot to say about her new look. Earlier this month, Ramona Singer made a pretty dramatic change to her look. On June 7, The Real Housewives of New York City mom showed off her freshly microbladed eyebrows in an Instagram Story. People had a lot to say about Ramona’s bolder, darker brows — and the most recent feedback came from none other than Andy Cohen.
The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives
Time to show a little love to the guys who didn’t ask to have their lives put on display (on display, on display…). Most of these gentlemen lead completely normal lives until their lovely wives signed up to have a production crew become part of their family. But it’s the kind of family that tells […] The post The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
