Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links

Cristiano Ronaldo will finally make Man Utd ‘Great Escape’… and I do not blame him for wanting out, says Piers Morgan
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been tipped to finally escape Manchester United, by pal Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has been vocal in his desire to quit Old Trafford after the club's 2021-22 horror show. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has contacted Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly
This was not the first time that the 19-year-old had scored a long-range lob for Arsenal.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
Stirring the pot: Alex Morgan says the USWNT 'mean business' after team posts her cheeky tea celebration ahead of monster friendly vs England
Alex Morgan and the USWNT have set the table for another spicy encounter against the European champion Lionesses after cheekily bringing back her tea celebration. The national team tweeted out a post announcing their eventual arrival on English soil for the October 7 friendly. In the tweet, Morgan was pictured...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Tottenham reluctant to pay up for reported target despite ‘Conte’s pressure’
Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo. The 23-year-old Italian midfielder is apparently an important target for manager Antonio Conte and the Spurs boss is currently pressurising the club hierarchy to sign him before the transfer window closes. However, a report from...
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
"Do your research..." - Erik ten Hag SLAMS journalist following Cristiano Ronaldo question
Erik ten Hag slammed a journalist for not doing their research in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. The Manchester United striker played his first 45 minutes of pre-season in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and was then subbed off by Ten Hag, who had previously suggested that the striker was not yet fully fit.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Sky Sports pundits party into the early hours on the eve of Premier League return
Sky Sports pundits have been seen partying into the early hours as they celebrate the return of the Premier League this weekend. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards shared snaps on his official Instagram account of their celebration dinner and was later joined in a bar by fellow pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Richards was heard commenting on both Carragher and Neville and his infamous laugh can be heard throughout the clips.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reveals the truth about THAT fishing photo
New Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has spoken out about that fishing photo which went viral this summer during the Red's pre-season tour. The picture sees Nunez topless with his hair down holding a behemoth of a fish, but the Uruguayan striker didn’t actually catch it!. “To tell you the...
How Much Chelsea Are Paying for Marc Cucurella
Here is a complete breakdown of what Chelsea are paying Brighton for the signing of Marc Cucurella. With it being reported that Marc Cucurella has completed his medical with Chelsea this evening, it's only a matter of time before the Blues announce his signing. This will be Chelsea's fifth signing...
