ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

By Mike Nied
PopCrush
PopCrush
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on popcrush.com

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Hilary Duff’s Husband Has Harsh Words For Candace Cameron Bure Following JoJo Scandal

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has some words for Cadance Cameron Bure following the chaos that erupted after JoJo Siwa called her the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. However, his words actually have nothing to do with the scandal in the grand scheme of things, but actually a video Bure posted to TikTok on the 4th of July, showing her dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” Additionally, the actress is decked out in patriotic attire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clowns#American
The Independent

JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure ‘didn’t share all the details’ of ‘rude’ incident

JoJo Siwa has claimed Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share “all the details” about the interaction that led to her branding the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok.Bure posted to Instagram on Tuesday (25 July), explaining that she’d called Siwa after the video was posted to apologise for upsetting her in the past.She said that she and Siwa had a “great conservation”, during which the teen apparently said “she didn’t think this was going to go viral” and told Bure she “didn’t think it was a big deal”.Explaining that Siwa’s video had, in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding to Be Showcased in Upcoming Bravo Special

Fans will get to see Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding on TV! ET has learned that the couple's upcoming nuptials will be filmed as a special for Bravo. The special will likely air after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, as it will be shot directly after the cast completes principal filming on the fresh batch of episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Revealed

Beyonce's Renaissance track list proves the superstar is back and ready for a for a new era. Queen Bey has finally unveiled the album's official track list. On her Instagram Story, she shared the names of the 16 songs that make up the completed project, including tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “America Has a Problem."
MUSIC
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy