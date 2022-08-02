Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker
Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer
Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
"Do your research..." - Erik ten Hag SLAMS journalist following Cristiano Ronaldo question
Erik ten Hag slammed a journalist for not doing their research in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. The Manchester United striker played his first 45 minutes of pre-season in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and was then subbed off by Ten Hag, who had previously suggested that the striker was not yet fully fit.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona have taken the number nine shirt off Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay's future at Barcelona looks very bleak, after the forward had the number nine shirt taken off him by the club. Depay signed for Barca last summer, and needed Gerard Pique to take a wage cut in order for him to be registered, as the replacement forward for the departed Lionel Messi.
Someone at the 'very, very top' of Man Utd knows Frenkie de Jong wants to join Chelsea
Harry Redknapp claims Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to join Chelsea this summer - and has been told so by someone at the 'very, very top' of Manchester United. United have been locked in negotiations for the Netherlands international since May and they agreed a €85 million deal with Barcelona last month.
Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
Sky Sports pundits party into the early hours on the eve of Premier League return
Sky Sports pundits have been seen partying into the early hours as they celebrate the return of the Premier League this weekend. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards shared snaps on his official Instagram account of their celebration dinner and was later joined in a bar by fellow pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Richards was heard commenting on both Carragher and Neville and his infamous laugh can be heard throughout the clips.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marc Cucurella at Cobham as Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea transfer and explains Levi Colwill decision
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella and revealed that Levi Colwill is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion on loan. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer. The latest reports have stated that Cucurella is expected to...
Pundit claims he has learnt "one thing" about Jurgen Klopp's side following Man City win
Pundit Ally McCoist has stated he believes Jurgen Klopp's side will get over the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich "pretty quickly". Speaking to TalkSPORT, following Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend, McCoist said:. “I think the one thing from the weekend that we...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
New PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos 'visits several nightclubs' and bans players from nights out
New Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has banned players from going on nights out in the French capital. Campos took up the position in the summer, having previously worked for both Monaco and Lille in Ligue One. And though a key part of his role involves recruitment, Campos is...
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reveals the truth about THAT fishing photo
New Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has spoken out about that fishing photo which went viral this summer during the Red's pre-season tour. The picture sees Nunez topless with his hair down holding a behemoth of a fish, but the Uruguayan striker didn’t actually catch it!. “To tell you the...
I gave Neil Warnock the England job on Football Manager and he won the World Cup
Me: "Neil, were you ever offered the England job?" Me: "Would you have taken it if they approached you?" NW: "You're joking? It's the worst job in the world. You can't win." Me: "Well then, let's make it happen..." He may have announced his retirement from football this year after...
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill completes season-long loan move to Brighton
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The 19-year-old had been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer after only playing 45 minutes in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel. While it was previously reported that Colwill was...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0