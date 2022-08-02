ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA
SPORTbible

"Do your research..." - Erik ten Hag SLAMS journalist following Cristiano Ronaldo question

Erik ten Hag slammed a journalist for not doing their research in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. The Manchester United striker played his first 45 minutes of pre-season in the first half of the game at Old Trafford and was then subbed off by Ten Hag, who had previously suggested that the striker was not yet fully fit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea
SPORTbible

Barcelona have taken the number nine shirt off Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay's future at Barcelona looks very bleak, after the forward had the number nine shirt taken off him by the club. Depay signed for Barca last summer, and needed Gerard Pique to take a wage cut in order for him to be registered, as the replacement forward for the departed Lionel Messi.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Sky Sports pundits party into the early hours on the eve of Premier League return

Sky Sports pundits have been seen partying into the early hours as they celebrate the return of the Premier League this weekend. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards shared snaps on his official Instagram account of their celebration dinner and was later joined in a bar by fellow pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Richards was heard commenting on both Carragher and Neville and his infamous laugh can be heard throughout the clips.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
