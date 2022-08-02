Sky Sports pundits have been seen partying into the early hours as they celebrate the return of the Premier League this weekend. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards shared snaps on his official Instagram account of their celebration dinner and was later joined in a bar by fellow pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Richards was heard commenting on both Carragher and Neville and his infamous laugh can be heard throughout the clips.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO