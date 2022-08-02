Read on classicrock1051.com
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Here’s the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette’s Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?. Earlier this week, a friend shot me a photo asking "what is this?" It was a rainy day and he didn't feel like getting drenched to figure out what this equestrian addition to Lafayette's Moncus Park was all about. Moncus Park...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway. However, as we previously reported, the roof of the dome is being cleaned this week with the use of drones. In the past, you may have seen workers on the...
Saints Fans Can Order Concessions from Seats Using Waitr/ASAP App
The New Orleans Saints and the Lafayette-based Waitr/ASAP app are teaming up to make your Saints game-day concession experience that much better. Fans who attend Saints games in the 'Dome will now be able to use the Waitr/ASAP app to place concession stand orders. A similar service was announced earlier...
LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Media Share Awkward Moment to Start Season [VIDEO]
LSU Football players and coaches returned to campus this week to begin the 2022-23 season and practice, and with that came the first press conference since their return. The presser started with Coach Kelly taking the podium and welcoming members of the media back to campus. Not a single member...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To
Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia, One Vehicle in Pond
According to a report from KLFY News 10, at least one vehicle is in a pond after a crash in New Iberia. UPDATE: One person is reportedly dead as a result of the crash. Louisiana State Police are currently on the scene and investigating the incident that reportedly happened off W. Admiral Doyle Drive across from the New Iberia Research Center.
