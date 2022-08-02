ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dodgers’ domination of Giants could bring Yankees Carlos Rodón

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on yanksgoyard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Evan Longoria
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update

Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The New York Yankees#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Yardbarker

The Nationals got fleeced in the Juan Soto trade and it’s unfortunate the Blue Jays weren’t involved

The Major League player in the deal is Eric Hosmer (maybe..?). From reports, it seems like the Nationals are going to pay the remainder of Hosmer’s salary for this season while the Padres are going to pay the remaining 3 years and $39M owed after this year. Let’s go through this deal because on the surface this looks like a really light deal for one of the top five players in the league.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Game Haus

Atlanta Braves Trade for Raisel Iglesias

The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angeles to acquire Raisel Iglesias according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Iglesias, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Reds and Angels. He has a 3.13 career ERA with 156 saves. This season, his ERA is 4.04 and he has registered 16 saves.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi

Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy