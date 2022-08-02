Dodgers’ domination of Giants could bring Yankees Carlos Rodón

Read on yanksgoyard.com
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Craig Carton, among many others, believed the Yankees’ decision to trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis had to have a companion trade to import another pitcher - but Brian Cashman says there never was.
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
The Major League player in the deal is Eric Hosmer (maybe..?). From reports, it seems like the Nationals are going to pay the remainder of Hosmer’s salary for this season while the Padres are going to pay the remaining 3 years and $39M owed after this year. Let’s go through this deal because on the surface this looks like a really light deal for one of the top five players in the league.
The New York Yankees started off Monday by launching their bullpen revamp after they acquired Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. That’s 5.5 years of control of an effective major league reliever for the team’s No. 7 prospect in Hayden Wesneski. Pretty solid deal. They...
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angeles to acquire Raisel Iglesias according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Iglesias, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Reds and Angels. He has a 3.13 career ERA with 156 saves. This season, his ERA is 4.04 and he has registered 16 saves.
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
