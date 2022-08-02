Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul

Read on www.nhpr.org
laconiadailysun.com
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
thelaker.com
Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee
Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
manchesterinklink.com
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
NH’s 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally Happening This Weekend
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester broke a record set in 1944 when it reached 86 degrees in the city. Portsmouth also hit a new record temperature, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The Dupont...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions
GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand
CONCORD, N.H. — Food pantries serving hungry New Hampshire residents are having to do more with less during times of high inflation. At the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, no one is ever turned away, and workers said more people have been coming through their doors recently. >> How to...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
manchesterinklink.com
Provencher becomes first ever female Manchester Board of Assessors member
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Lee Ann Provencher became the first female member of the Manchester Board of Assessors since the board was created in 1905. Provencher began working for the City of Manchester in 1986 in an entry level position and served the city in various roles, working in the Finance Department for seven years as well as serving as the assistant to the Board of Assessors starting in 1994. She has also been a certified appraiser for the past 18 years and holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in business.
mainepublic.org
Berwick issues drinking water advisory due to ongoing drought conditions
Ongoing severe drought conditions in York County and other parts of southern Maine are causing problems for the town of Berwick. The town's drinking water is no longer safe for children to drink. The Berwick Water Department relies on the Salmon Falls River to deliver drinking water to its 900...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
manchesterinklink.com
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua’s historic Indian Head Bank on Main Street sells for $1.6M, soon to become 22 apartments
NASHUA, NH – Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of Downtown Nashua’s most recognized landmark properties in May. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main Street consists of over 18,000 SF and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in Downtown Nashua.
