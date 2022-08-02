ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 3 days ago
laconiadailysun.com

Charity raffle winner claims new ride

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers

Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
SEABROOK, NH
thelaker.com

Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee

Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Gilford, NH
Alton, NH
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Seacoast Current

North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester broke a record set in 1944 when it reached 86 degrees in the city. Portsmouth also hit a new record temperature, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The Dupont...
MANCHESTER, NH
thecentersquare.com

Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions

GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
94.9 HOM

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
BERWICK, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Provencher becomes first ever female Manchester Board of Assessors member

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Lee Ann Provencher became the first female member of the Manchester Board of Assessors since the board was created in 1905. Provencher began working for the City of Manchester in 1986 in an entry level position and served the city in various roles, working in the Finance Department for seven years as well as serving as the assistant to the Board of Assessors starting in 1994. She has also been a certified appraiser for the past 18 years and holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in business.
MANCHESTER, NH
mainepublic.org

Berwick issues drinking water advisory due to ongoing drought conditions

Ongoing severe drought conditions in York County and other parts of southern Maine are causing problems for the town of Berwick. The town's drinking water is no longer safe for children to drink. The Berwick Water Department relies on the Salmon Falls River to deliver drinking water to its 900...
BERWICK, ME
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
MANCHESTER, NH
I-95 FM

Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Nashua’s historic Indian Head Bank on Main Street sells for $1.6M, soon to become 22 apartments

NASHUA, NH – Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of Downtown Nashua’s most recognized landmark properties in May. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main Street consists of over 18,000 SF and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in Downtown Nashua.
NASHUA, NH

