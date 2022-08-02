ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Residents To Receive August Stimulus Check

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLZ9t_0h1p8kBs00
Photo : Getty Images

It may come as no surprise that some residents are struggling to pay for common necessities due to the rise of inflation that continues to increase across the country. Though the price of gas has gone down in some states, the cost of housing and food still remain higher than average. Citizens of eight states across America can expect to receive a stimulus check in the near future to offset the cost of recent inflation prices. According to Newsweek, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Hawaii, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, and New Mexico will receive checks to help cover the cost of housing, gas, and food.

Newsweek detailed that this is the "second consecutive quarter of economic contraction" that America has seen this year. The situation has not been labeled as a recession, though it represents similar analytical tendencies. Thankfully, Illinois is one of the few states that will receive inflation aid this month.

As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan put in place by Governor J. B Pritzker on July 1, Illinois residents can receive income and property tax rebates this month. Qualifying residents can expect to receive up to $300 depending on information provided by their 2021 tax return.

"Amid historic rates of inflation, the people of our state deserve to know that they are not on their own. We are with them," Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton shared. "When our residents are feeling the weight of buying food, gas, and making ends meet, Illinois acts to ease the burden."

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Delaware State
State
New Mexico State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Delaware Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Hawaii Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Delaware Business
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Business Welfare#Economic Stimulus#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Economics#Newsweek#The Illinois Family
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
Cadrene Heslop

July 2022 Stimulus Check Updates

Democratic lawmakers have proposed several bills to help American citizens with inflation. But these are yet to receive approval. States have taken on this initiative. Many are unlikely to suspend their gas tax levies. But the local governments are taking other measures to help. (source)
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
948
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy