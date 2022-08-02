Silver Alert issued for Long A Township man

Read on www.wabi.tv
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
wabi.tv
Man dies in house fire in Baileyville
BAILEYVILLE Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire early Friday morning. It happened on Summit Street in Baileyville just after midnight. Firefighters found a body inside the home. Authorities say 67-year-old Craig Thompson lived there alone. The body will...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
wabi.tv
Hudson man hit by car last week dies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Hudson man has passed away after being hit by a car last week. It happened on Route 221 in Hudson on the evening of July 27. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a Hudson woman struck 65-year-old David York who stepped into the road.
Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say
HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said. York...
foxbangor.com
Residents outraged by vehicle vandals
BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
mainepublic.org
Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening
A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
wabi.tv
Battle of the Badges in Brewer hopes to save lives
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A little friendly competition in Brewer hopes to save lives. Tuesday afternoon saw the second ever Battle of the Badges in Brewer. The Brewer Fire and Police Departments squared off in a friendly contest that looked to help fuel a blood drive for the Red Cross.
wabi.tv
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
wabi.tv
“Parrotheads” welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Bangor
Pet Of The Week: Could Winston Be The Answer To Your Doggy Dreams?
This week's SPCA of Hancock County "Pet of the Week" is a beautiful boy who will no doubt find a home in no time, because from the sound of it, he's a dream come true...at least that's how our friend Cole over at the shelter describes him. "Winston is a...
wabi.tv
Project Linus sends blankets to Penquis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Giving the gift of comfort - that’s just one goal of Project Linus. The nonprofit provides new handmade blankets to children in need. Thursday morning they blanketed Penquis in Bangor with love. 30 blankets, quilted or knitted, were dropped off at their Children Advocacy Center.
