Read on www.psychologytoday.com
Related
Dad Cheered for Divorcing Wife Over Stepkids 'Bullying' His Daughter
"I told them they are not more important than my daughter," the man stated.
My husband and I have separated. So why do I find it impossible to get a divorce? | Leading questions
You might have hit a comfortable stasis or maybe divorce feels hostile, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith. Whatever it is, you sound ready for a next chapter
'My Husband Is Now My Wife': Couple Speak On Marriage After Transition
Allyssa and Andrea Conner have been married for over 26 years, and are proof that love always wins!
Yes, I’m a mother—but my marriage comes first
I’m sure that many of you have heard that after having kids, marriage usually takes a hit. You grow distant and don't seem to have enough time for your spouse anymore. You put each other on the back burner to keep the kids in the forefront. But what if I told you that your spouse should come first? And that putting your spouse before your children could actually benefit the entire family? Would you believe me—or would you question how dare a mother put anything or anyone before her babies?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fury as Woman Says Brother's Fiancée Chose To Be a Mom Over Getting Degree
Among single parents, mothers are almost twice as likely as dads to be living below the poverty line, according to a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center.
My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.
'I've Been Crying Non Stop': New Mom Bashed for 'Ruining' Sister's Vacation
"Your sisters kids are not your responsibility, next time go away on your own or go with a friend or a solo travelers group," one user suggested.
Man Slammed for Telling Parents He Should Have Had Fancy Vacation as a Kid
While the man grew up poor, his partner had the opposite kind of childhood with money and multiple vacation homes galore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate as 'Rude' Mom-in-Law Cleans Up Without Asking
"Of course, mothers-in-law are always in the wrong no matter what they do," said one reply to the viral Mumsnet post.
Internet Slams Husband for Not Supporting Wife Over 'Lazy' 28-Year-Old Son
Young adults who live at home and are highly reliant on their parents suffer from a "failure to launch" (FTL).
Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy
Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?
We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
Mom Resentful Husband Can't Help Feeding Baby Blasted Online: 'So Mad'
The mom said the series of sleepless nights was impacting her mental health and "destroying" her marriage.
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
realitytitbit.com
Chantel clings on to sister Winter for support after Pedro split and divorce
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became the favourite duo of season four of 90 Day Fiancé. Five years into their relationship and after a successful spin-off show, the couple have split and filed for divorce. Despite both of their families’ disapproval, Chantel and Pedro demonstrated from the start they...
Man Inviting 'Sexist' Dad on Road Trip With Partner Divides Internet
Would you want to go on vacation with your in-laws? A woman has asked for advice after her boyfriend invited his dad to France.
psychologytoday.com
Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair
Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
Pregnant Woman 'Bombarded' by Mom Praised for Banning Her Visiting the Baby
The pregnant woman explained when she was previously pregnant that so many people arrived to see the baby that hospital staff told some to leave.
U.K.・
Woman Ditching 'Grand Gesture' Proposal to Publicly Shame Boyfriend Praised
"I put two and two together, and immediately called my best friend who reluctantly confirmed my fears," wrote the poster.
Comments / 0