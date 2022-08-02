ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motherly

Yes, I’m a mother—but my marriage comes first

I’m sure that many of you have heard that after having kids, marriage usually takes a hit. You grow distant and don't seem to have enough time for your spouse anymore. You put each other on the back burner to keep the kids in the forefront. But what if I told you that your spouse should come first? And that putting your spouse before your children could actually benefit the entire family? Would you believe me—or would you question how dare a mother put anything or anyone before her babies?
M. Brown

My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Parenting
Family Relationships
Disneyland
Maya Devi

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?

We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
psychologytoday.com

Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair

Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
