Texas State

Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago
cw39.com

Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech

SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
cw39.com

Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Report says this certain cookie is the cookie of Texas & it may surprise you

DALLAS (KDAF) — Eat This, Not That! is a very popular food publication that has all sorts of regular and sometimes hot takes when it comes to food. Since National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (arguably the most popular cookie on the planet) is Thursday, August 4 we wanted to see how it stacked up throughout the states.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Medical Experts Share What Vaccines College Students Need To Have

Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – We’re a day closer for families getting ready to send their children to college, and health experts want to make sure incoming students are medically safe for their next life chapter. Medical experts at A&M – Central Texas say common shots students should...
KILLEEN, TX
cw39.com

North Texas wildfires almost fully contained

HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor’s office. The office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing over $305.5 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month. That total is expected to help about 1.5 million households in the state.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
TEXAS STATE
#Health Care
cw39.com

Dangerous heat today in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state. The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX

