Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022

Read on cw39.com
Related
cw39.com
Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech
SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
cw39.com
Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
cw39.com
‘The Official Beer of Freedom’ hitting shelves of nearly 200 Texas H-E-B stores
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom. Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be...
cw39.com
Report says this certain cookie is the cookie of Texas & it may surprise you
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eat This, Not That! is a very popular food publication that has all sorts of regular and sometimes hot takes when it comes to food. Since National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (arguably the most popular cookie on the planet) is Thursday, August 4 we wanted to see how it stacked up throughout the states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Medical Experts Share What Vaccines College Students Need To Have
Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – We’re a day closer for families getting ready to send their children to college, and health experts want to make sure incoming students are medically safe for their next life chapter. Medical experts at A&M – Central Texas say common shots students should...
cw39.com
North Texas wildfires almost fully contained
HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
cw39.com
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor’s office. The office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing over $305.5 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month. That total is expected to help about 1.5 million households in the state.
cw39.com
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Dangerous heat today in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state. The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying...
cw39.com
Texas backyards turn profits? This app lets you rent out your backyard as a private dog park
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park. It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.
cw39.com
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Janice Lenhart, 82, is recovering from a bad fall. “I just decided I would start walking and so I put the walker away and I walk,” said Lenhardt, a retired teacher who lives in Taylor. “I’m not telling you that it doesn’t hurt,” she said,...
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in...
cw39.com
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
Comments / 0