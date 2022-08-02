Michigan Voters To Choose Between Democrats, Radically Unhinged Transphobes In November

Biased much? First of all, you are not a good writer or reporter. Anyone could have written what you did. Anyone. Secondly, reporters are supposed to write with an UNbiased voice, which you didn't. You need to quit your day job....
Just because these transgender’s think they have rights, doesn’t mean they do. They can do whatever they want to their bodies, but we DON’T have to agree or accept it as NORMAL. This world was made by GOD ALMIGHTY, and HIS word will be final no matter WHAT anyone on this earth thinks. Eventually ALL these nitwits will stand before God do who cares now?
Understanding the difference between male and female is not unhinged. Dismissal of the genders is unhinged. Gender dysforia should be treated compassionately as mental illness , not by removing or rearranging healthy tissue. Do no harm.
Comments / 113