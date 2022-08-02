3 $50,000 winning Texas Lottery Powerball tickets sold across Lone Star State

Read on cw39.com
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — All the hoopla of the Mega Millions Jackpot in July has come to halt after someone in Illinois had matched the winning numbers and the Mega Ball to take the top prize off the market, however, that hasn't stopped players from playing the game.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
cw39.com
‘The Official Beer of Freedom’ hitting shelves of nearly 200 Texas H-E-B stores
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom. Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be...
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
cw39.com
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
cw39.com
Texas backyards turn profits? This app lets you rent out your backyard as a private dog park
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park. It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.
mediafeed.org
The 15 best places to retire in Texas
Not only does Texas offer fiscal incentives (did someone say “no state income tax”?), affordable housing, and a low cost of living, but it’s also the second most diverse state in the country and boasts cities and suburbs that are wonderfully safe to live in. Throw in...
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
cw39.com
Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
