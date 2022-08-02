3 $50,000 winning Texas Lottery Powerball tickets sold across Lone Star State

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...

