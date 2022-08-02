ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Reports: Twins trade for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNEez_0h1p8PbV00

The flame-throwing righty will join the Twins bullpen.

It's trade deadline day in Major League Baseball and the Minnesota Twins have reportedly upgraded their bullpen by acquiring Baltimore Orioles right-handed closer Jorge Lopez.

Multiple insiders have confirmed the trade, which was first reported by Jon Heyman.

In exchange, the Twins are reportedly sending Baltimore left-handed pitching prospect Cade Povich, right-handed reliever Yennier Cano, and two more pitching prospects, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-hander Juan Rojas.

The 29-year-old Lopez has a 1.68 ERA with 19 saves in 48 innings this season, and has struck out 54 batters while allowing just 30 hits. He's also under team control for 2023 and 2024, so the Twins can expect Lopez to be a key member in the bullpen this year and the two years that follow.

According to FanGraphs, Lopez has averaged 97.8 mph on his fastball this season, and 60% of contact made against him results in a ground ball.

Lopez and Jhoan Duran now give the Twins an imposing 1-2 punch late in games.

Povich, the No. 22 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline, appears to be the key cog for the Orioles. The 22-year-old was a third-round pick by the Twins in 2021 and he's put up huge strikeout numbers this season, fanning 107 batters in 78.2 innings at at High A Cedar Rapids.

