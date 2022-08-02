ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to Open New York Film Festival

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Noah Baumbach ’s black comedy “ White Noise ” will make its North American debut as the opening night film of the 60th New York Film Festival .

Adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, “White Noise” centers on Adam Driver’s character Jack Gladney, an ostentatious professor of Hitler studies and a father of four. His comfortable suburban college-town life and marriage to Babette (Greta Gerwig) is upended after a horrifying accident nearby creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions.

In a press release, New York Film Festival leaders described the film as “gratifyingly ambitious” and noted the story was long perceived as unfilmable. “In a tightrope walk of comedy and horror, Baumbach captures the essence of DeLillo’s cacophonous pop-philosophical nightmare on unbounded consumerism, ecological catastrophe and the American obsession with death. Impeccably matching DeLillo’s and Baumbach’s similarly percussive form of stylized dialogue, ‘White Noise’ is wonderfully abrasive and awe-inspiring, a precisely mounted period piece entirely befitting our modern, through-the-looking-glass pandemic reality,” the announcement says.

“White Noise” will premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 30. Prior to landing on North American soil, the movie will world premiere in competition at Venice Film Festival a month earlier on Aug. 31. Netflix is releasing the film later in 2022.

“In 1985 my father and I drove from Brooklyn to see Kurosawa’s ‘Ran’ open the 23rd NYFF, the same year that he brought home the hardback of Don DeLillo’s ‘White Noise,’” said Baumbach. “Opening the 60th NYFF with ‘White Noise’ is truly special for me. This festival was part of my film education and has been a home for me and many of my movies over the years. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to return.”

Eugene Hernandez, executive director of the New York Film Festival, praised “White Noise” as “ambitious, funny, and resonant.”

“Opening the 60th edition of the New York Film Festival with Noah Baumbach’s ambitious, funny, and resonant ‘White Noise’ underscores this festival’s history of introducing new filmmakers to New York audiences. A regular attendee of the festival as a kid, Noah Baumbach saw his indie filmmaking career take off after debuting ‘Kicking and Screaming’ at NYFF in 1995,” said Hernandez. “‘White Noise’ will usher in a 60th NYFF selection of films by established directors and vibrant new voices; we’re looking forward to sharing the communal experience of cinema with audiences at Lincoln Center and in other parts of the city this fall! Stay tuned!”

Dennis Lim, artistic director of New York Film Festival, called the film “morbidly funny.”

“Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of ‘White Noise’ is an unequivocal triumph: a wildly entertaining and morbidly funny meditation on the way we live now that is also the director’s most ambitious and expansive film,” said Lim. “Aided by a brilliant cast led by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, Baumbach has not only captured the essence of Don DeLillo’s beloved, era-defining book — he has turned it into a movie that speaks profoundly to our moment.”

Baumbach has long maintained a presence at New York Film Festival, where he has premiered “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Margot at the Wedding,” “Frances Ha,” “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and “Marriage Story.” At the 52nd NYFF, there was a secret screening of “While We’re Young,” and at the 53rd, there was a special event tied to “De Palma,” which Baumbach co-directed with Jake Paltrow.

Recent NYFF opening night films have included Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.”

The 60th New York Film Festival will take place Sept. 30 – Oct. 16 and is presented by Film at Lincoln Center. Masks will be required for all staff, audiences and filmmakers at all times in public spaces. Proof of full vaccination is not required for NYFF60 audiences, but festival organizers say full vaccination is strongly recommended.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennette McCurdy’s Provocative Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. Considering its darkly provocative title, it makes sense that Jennette McCurdy’s upcoming book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” made headlines when it was first announced. And now, since becoming available to pre-order on Amazon, it’s already become a No. 1 bestseller. It comes out Aug. 9. In the book of essays, the actor best known for her role in “ICarly,” delves into her tumultuous years as a child actor on the set of the Nickelodeon show, particularly surrounding her strained relationship with her controlling mom Debra McCurdy who died in 2013. The cover features...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

Brad Pitt Stands Up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’: ‘She’s Phenomenal in It’

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt has nothing but praise for Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s upcoming drama “Blonde.” The Oscar winner produced the movie through his Plan B production banner after starring in Dominik’s directorial efforts “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly.” “She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight about de Armas’ turn as Monroe. “That’s a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Variety

Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report

Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part  2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Jake Paltrow
Person
Laura Poitras
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Don Delillo
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Olivia Wilde
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ After Warner Bros. Killed the Film: ‘We Still Can’t Believe It’

Click here to read the full article. “Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in shock over the abrupt axing of their comic book tentpole. Warner Bros. announced Aug. 3 that it would not be releasing the $90 million “Batgirl” in theaters or on its HBO Max streamer despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production. The filmmaking duo, best known for helming “Bad Boys for Life” and episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” reacted on social media to the film’s shelving. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the directing duo wrote in...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, which is set to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Trailer: ‘In Bruges’ Director Reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Click here to read the full article. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play lifelong friends, Pádraic and Colm, whose relationship reaches an abrupt impasse in the trailer for director Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Set during the Irish Civil War in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the events of the film begin when Gleeson’s Colm seemingly cuts off Farrell’s Pádraic with minimal explanation, setting off an interpersonal dance between the two former friends. The upcoming film will mark the reunion of the three Irish creatives, who first worked together on the 2008 black comedy “In Bruges.” That film chronicled...
MOVIES
Variety

Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#New York Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#White Noise#Film Director#North American
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Movie to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Get ready to crank up that polka music. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” the upcoming Roku original film starring Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved parody musician, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will screen Sept. 8, TIFF’s opening night, as the first film in the festival’s annual Midnight Madness programming series. The other films set for Midnight Madness screenings include Ti West’s “X” prequel “Pearl,” anthology horror film “V/H/S 99,” “The Blackening” from director Tim Story, “The People’s Joker” from Vera Drew, “Project Wolf Hunting” by Kim...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Outlander’ Prequel Series Gets Official Title, First Plot Details at Starz

Click here to read the full article. The “Outlander” prequel series at Starz is officially moving forward. The show, which Variety exclusively reported was in the works back in February, will be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” It will focus on the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novel series on which “Outlander” is based, will serve as a consulting producer on the series. This is the first official word from Starz on the series and its development. As previously reported, “Outlander” executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sarah Paulson Isn’t Sure of Her ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘American Crime Story’ Future

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Paulson is nominated for an Emmy for her role as Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — the sole acting nod for the FX series — but could it be her last time in the anthology? The fourth season, rumored to be focused on “Studio 54,” is in the works. “I’m sort of in this very interesting place where I’ve taken the last year off, which has been wild. Believe me, don’t think I don’t know what a privileged place it is to sit in and know that I can take a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘I Don’t Want to Spend My Life Chasing Financing’: Locarno Honoree Kelly Reichardt Doesn’t Have to Prove Herself Anymore

Click here to read the full article. There has been an outpouring of love for Kelly Reichardt as of late, with the “Showing Up” helmer awarded a Carrosse d’Or at Cannes – only the fourth woman to be honored this way – and now a Pardo d’Onore Manor at Locarno. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the U.S. director, described by the Swiss festival as a “committed, political and independent auteur.” “Things have gotten easier over time,” Reichardt tells Variety ahead of the event, looking back on her 28-year career. “I have done a lot of work in the last two decades and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Nichelle Nichols Remembered: ‘The Wrath of Kahn’ Director Nicholas Meyer on ‘Star Trek’ Trailblazer’s Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing star of “Star Trek” who died on Saturday at age 89, was a model of unruffled professionalism as Lieutenant Uhura, never breaking a sweat as she manned the communications desk of the Starship Enterprise. But for Nicholas Meyer, the director and screenwriter of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn” and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” his favorite on-screen memory of Nichols’ is a rare moment where Uhura is at a loss for words. In the sixth installment, our heroes are trying to infiltrate Klingon airspace without the use...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Outfit Circle of Confusion Boards Carte Blanche, Roadmap Screenwriting Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Circle of Confusion, the talent management and production company behind “The Walking Dead,” has joined production and finance outfit Carte Blanche and Roadmap Writers’ genre screenwriting competition. Josh Dove at Circle is handling their side of the partnership alongside Kyle Stroud and Frank Ponce at Carte Blanche and Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley at Roadmap Writers. Carte Blanche will be greenlighting and fully financing at least one genre film. The script will have no more than five characters and five locations, and will focus on a contained, character-driven story. “Timecrimes,” “Buried,” “Monsters,” “Locke,” “Another Earth”...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Poitras’ ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Tapped as New York Film Festival Centerpiece Selection

Click here to read the full article. Laura Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been tapped as the Centerpiece selection for the 60th New York Film Festival. The documentary about the opioid epidemic will screen at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 7. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” looks at two interconnected stories, recounting both the life and career of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty Goldin personally took on in her fight to hold accountable those responsible for the spread of opioids and the addiction that has followed in their wake. Following...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy