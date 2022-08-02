Kit Harington, Alfie Allen and More ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars to Appear at First-Ever Official Fan Convention This Winter

Click here to read the full article.

This winter, snow is coming to Los Angeles — Jon Snow, that is.

The first ever “ Game of Thrones ” official fan convention will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Dec. 9-11 and feature fan-favorite stars, engaging panel discussions and exclusive merchandise as well as cosplay and trivia competitions.

Kit Harington is now joining the previously announced “Game of Thrones” stars, including Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen — hosts of the upcoming podcast “The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon ” launching on Aug. 3 — will be the hosts of the convention.

The convention allows fans to step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond . Guests will have a chance to win prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions as well as shop for exclusive merchandise on the show floor. A variety of other a la carte offerings will be available as well, including cast meet and greets, autograph signings and an evening dance party hosted by DJ Kristian Nairn himself.

“Game of Thrones,” which concluded in 2019 after eight beloved seasons, is currently expanding its franchise with the new series “House of the Dragon.” The new series, starring Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire and Blood,” “House of the Dragon” will follow the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the throne after the death of their father. It will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21.

For more information on the “Game of Thrones” convention including where to purchase tickets, visit http://gotcon.events .