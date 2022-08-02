Inflation Reduction Act is 'deceptive marketing,' will hurt struggling Americans, economist says

Read on www.foxnews.com
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Brett Kavanaugh, Who Just Stripped Millions of Women of Healthcare, Forced to Skip Dessert
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly forced to leave behind the dessert menu at a chain steakhouse in D.C. because protesters showed up while he was eating dinner. Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault, recently voted with the rest...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say
Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Joe Manchin has "no authority" to talk about climate change. The comment comes after Manchin tanked Democrats' efforts to address the emergency. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday on tackling the crisis.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
