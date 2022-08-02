Largest California wildfire seen from NOAA space satellite

If there is ever a place that touches your soul, then Yosemite National Park (the shiny diamond) certainly will. And I guarantee you; it will capture your heart as well! Although California might be more known for its surfers and cliff carved coastlines, this part of California is extraordinarily special. As you arrive near the park the scenic landscape will take your breath away. The Sierra-Nevada mountain region is dominated by the granite that also crests along the west edge of Yosemite and Sequoia Kings Canyon.

OAKHURST, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO