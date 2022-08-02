Largest California wildfire seen from NOAA space satellite

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
Phys.org
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is California's Highest Elevated Road
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Lawn expert gives water-saving tips to maintain green landscape during California drought
There are many things you can do around your home to help you save water and money, while keeping your lawn as green as possible.
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
ksut.org
One of the Colorado River's most important dams could need upgrades to keep water flowing
Activists in the Colorado River Basin are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam. River-related nonprofits in Utah and Nevada say water from Lake Powell may soon be unable to pass through rarely-used pipes in the dam at a sufficient rate, jeopardizing the flow of water to millions of people who depend on it in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot
SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
Wrangling over renewables: Counties push back on Newsom administration usurping local control
The state can expedite approval of renewable energy projects but rural counties say they already do their part with solar and wind farms. “We’re in the crosshairs, but we don’t think we are the right target here,” one rural advocate says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
KTLA.com
California expats are making this city unaffordable, housing analysis shows
California transplants – many of them with relatively deep pockets – have played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, data from Redfin shows. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, released data last week that shows a national pattern of highly paid workers from major job hubs bringing large salaries with them to more affordable areas through the late 2010s and early 2020s.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums
In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waterspout touches down on small Maryland island, destroying several homes
Shocking video captured the moment a waterspout slammed into a small island in Maryland on Thursday, as severe weather wrecked the Old Line State’s shores. The video shows the tornado swirling over water and heading towards Smith Island off the Chesapeake Bay. The video, taken by Amy and Daniel...
The shiny diamond of California & the grueling hike up Half Dome in Yosemite is nothing but spectacular
If there is ever a place that touches your soul, then Yosemite National Park (the shiny diamond) certainly will. And I guarantee you; it will capture your heart as well! Although California might be more known for its surfers and cliff carved coastlines, this part of California is extraordinarily special. As you arrive near the park the scenic landscape will take your breath away. The Sierra-Nevada mountain region is dominated by the granite that also crests along the west edge of Yosemite and Sequoia Kings Canyon.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0