Biden's Afghanistan challenges ahead after Zawahiri's death

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
What the U.S. accomplished by killing al-Zawahiri
The United States has killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone strike in Afghanistan. Intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahiri, who planned the September 11 terrorist attacks with his predecessor Osama bin Laden, to a house in a secure neighborhood in the capital, Kabul, where he was hiding out with his family. President Biden reportedly approved a plan to take him out days ago, and the CIA-operated drone fired two Hellfire missiles when al-Zawahiri stepped out onto a balcony on Saturday. Nobody else was killed, the White House said.
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
See where al Qaeda leader Zawahiri was hiding out when he was killed
CNN’s Alex Marquardt breaks down the US’s planning and execution of a targeted drone strike against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Daily Beast
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'
The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
Who Was Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, and Why Did U.S. Kill Him?
Al-Qaeda leader and co-conspirator of the 9/11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed by U.S. forces in a drone strike over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Slate
Nancy Pelosi Just Lit a Match at the Dynamite Factory
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane approached the airport in Taipei on Tuesday, Chinese warships and fighter planes squeezed the meridian line—the air-and-sea border dividing the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan—while American aircraft carriers steamed nearby to ward off or meet any threats. It’s impossible to deny that this trip was, at the very least, poorly timed.
NATO Planes Conducting 24/7 Air Patrols Over Putin's Potential Next Targets
"Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO forces stand ready to secure allied airspace against all threats," NATO said in a video Thursday.
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
