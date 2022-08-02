ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say They 'Can't Live Without' This Dermalogica Hydrating Booster That 'Works Miracles' on Dry Skin

By Olivia Harvey
 3 days ago
Too much sun and dry air can really leave your skin feeling parched and in need of serious hydration . According to those who have solved their dry skin problem with Dermalogica ’s Skin Hydrating Booster, this stuff is an oasis in a bottle for dry, dull skin that just can’t seem to retain any moisture.

The Skin Hydrating Booster is a fluid concentrate that relieves dryness and the appearance of fine lines caused by dehydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, panthenol, glycolipids, and algae extract, which work together to restore your skin’s moisture balance. It should be applied before your moisturizer to help your skin better absorb moisturizing properties.

Plus, it’s lightweight so it doesn’t leave your face feeling greasy, and a little product goes a long way.

Skin Hydrating Booster

“I swear by this stuff. I can’t be without it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love it.” Another added, “My must-have holy grail product! I love that it is water based which is amazing for my skin and leaves me hydrated, but not oily! My favorite find!”

And one reviewer wrote that it’s so light they can mix it in with their foundation. “I love this product,” they wrote. “Not only do I add it to my moisturizer in the colder months, [but] I also mix it with my foundation for a dewy glow.”

You can pick up a 1-ounce bottle of the Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Booster for $64, or get on the subscription plan and earn points to save on future Dermalogica products and get free shipping.

