Europe

Russia's Medvedev Deletes Posts Targeting 'Artificial' Kazakhstan, Georgia

By Brendan Cole
 3 days ago

A social media post that appeared on the account of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev described how Russia should "restore the borders of our Motherland."

The page on Medvedev's VKontakte account referred to ex-Soviet countries neighboring Russia such as Georgia and Kazakhstan and was deleted within 10 minutes. His aide Oleg Osipov told the Tass news agency that the social media account had been hacked.

The message was still up for long enough for opposition figure and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak to post screenshots of the purported Medvedev post, which outlines a hawkish geopolitical vision for Russia's future following the war in Ukraine.

The post said that "after the liberation of Kyiv and all the territories of Little Russia from gangs of nationalists... Russia will become united again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcH5K_0h1p7xxE00

It also said that before 1801, Georgia as a country didn't exist, and that it was part of the Russian empire and that "North and South Ossetia, Abkhazia and the remaining territories of Georgia can only be united as part of a single state with Russia."

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of Russia's security council after serving as prime minister, was president in 2008 when the war between Georgia, Russia and the Moscow-backed self-proclaimed territories Abkhazia and South Ossetia broke out.

After the conflict, the latter two declared independence from Georgia, which was recognized by Moscow.

The post Sobchak shared also described Kazakhstan as an "artificial state" that was predominantly Slavic before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

It said that the Kazakh government was resettling various ethnic groups within the country, which "can be classified as the genocide of Russians," in an echo of the justification for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have no intention of closing our eyes. There will be no order until the Russians go there."

"No one should have any doubts that the fatal mistake that took place in the early 1990s will be corrected," the post said, referring to the collapse of the USSR. "All the peoples who once lived in the great and powerful Soviet Union will live together again in friendship and mutual understanding."

"Russia will again become united, powerful and invincible as it was one thousand years ago," it added. "We will go on the next campaign to restore the borders of our Motherland, which, as you know, are never ending."

Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, his ally Medvedev has transformed into a hawk and used his social media account to call for the dismemberment of Ukraine.

This month, he said a proposal to punish Russia for war crimes in Ukraine threatened the "existence of mankind," given Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

In sharing the post, which as of Tuesday had received more than half a million views, even Sobchak said it was a bit over the top from Medvedev and his account was likely hacked.

This was because regardless of how much of a hawk he was, she wrote: "He certainly would not touch northern Kazakhstan, especially considering his personal meetings" with its president, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev .

Meanwhile, Medvedev's assistant told reporters that the last post that he had published "was dedicated to the congratulations of military sailors on Navy Day."

"Those who hacked the page, wrote and published a remote post, will be dealt with by the VK administration," Osipov added.

Newsweek has contacted VKontakte for comment.

Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
