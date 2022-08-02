Russia's Medvedev Deletes Posts Targeting 'Artificial' Kazakhstan, Georgia

A social media post that appeared on the account of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev described how Russia should "restore the borders of our Motherland."

The page on Medvedev's VKontakte account referred to ex-Soviet countries neighboring Russia such as Georgia and Kazakhstan and was deleted within 10 minutes. His aide Oleg Osipov told the Tass news agency that the social media account had been hacked.

The message was still up for long enough for opposition figure and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak to post screenshots of the purported Medvedev post, which outlines a hawkish geopolitical vision for Russia's future following the war in Ukraine.

The post said that "after the liberation of Kyiv and all the territories of Little Russia from gangs of nationalists... Russia will become united again."

It also said that before 1801, Georgia as a country didn't exist, and that it was part of the Russian empire and that "North and South Ossetia, Abkhazia and the remaining territories of Georgia can only be united as part of a single state with Russia."

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of Russia's security council after serving as prime minister, was president in 2008 when the war between Georgia, Russia and the Moscow-backed self-proclaimed territories Abkhazia and South Ossetia broke out.

After the conflict, the latter two declared independence from Georgia, which was recognized by Moscow.

The post Sobchak shared also described Kazakhstan as an "artificial state" that was predominantly Slavic before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

It said that the Kazakh government was resettling various ethnic groups within the country, which "can be classified as the genocide of Russians," in an echo of the justification for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have no intention of closing our eyes. There will be no order until the Russians go there."

"No one should have any doubts that the fatal mistake that took place in the early 1990s will be corrected," the post said, referring to the collapse of the USSR. "All the peoples who once lived in the great and powerful Soviet Union will live together again in friendship and mutual understanding."

"Russia will again become united, powerful and invincible as it was one thousand years ago," it added. "We will go on the next campaign to restore the borders of our Motherland, which, as you know, are never ending."

Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, his ally Medvedev has transformed into a hawk and used his social media account to call for the dismemberment of Ukraine.

This month, he said a proposal to punish Russia for war crimes in Ukraine threatened the "existence of mankind," given Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

In sharing the post, which as of Tuesday had received more than half a million views, even Sobchak said it was a bit over the top from Medvedev and his account was likely hacked.

This was because regardless of how much of a hawk he was, she wrote: "He certainly would not touch northern Kazakhstan, especially considering his personal meetings" with its president, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev .

Meanwhile, Medvedev's assistant told reporters that the last post that he had published "was dedicated to the congratulations of military sailors on Navy Day."

"Those who hacked the page, wrote and published a remote post, will be dealt with by the VK administration," Osipov added.

Newsweek has contacted VKontakte for comment.