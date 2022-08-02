ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Video Flaunts Military Might Amid Pelosi's Rumored Taiwan Trip

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago

China has showcased the might of its military in a video meant to celebrate the 95th year of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) amid a potential visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Pelosi is expected to land in Taiwan Tuesday evening, according to local news reports. The visit has not yet been confirmed by the United States. China has warned the U.S. that it "will not sit idly" if Pelosi visits the island as it continues to argue Taiwan is a part of its country under its "One China Principle."

The video of the PLA was initially shared on state media sites on Monday evening. It was also shared on Twitter by Quin Gang, the Chinese Ambassador to the United States, and so far has been viewed more than 150,000 times .

"This is the People's Liberation Army, the guardian of the Chinese people for 95 years, who will not sit idly by when it comes to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Gang wrote as a caption to the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVsnh_0h1p7qm900

The video shows fighter jets in hangars and missiles being readied for combat. It eventually cuts to PLA soldiers standing in a line under the banner of the Chinese Communist party.

It also shows soldiers conducting beach-landing drills as well as PLA members preparing to deploy in air, ground and sea vehicles. A montage of explosions is also shown in the clip with missiles being delivered to various targets.

While the video was not made with the sole intention of offering a warning to Pelosi or the U.S. it comes at a time where tensions remain significantly high.

If Pelosi does go forward with the visit to Taiwan she will be the first House speaker to set foot on the island since Republican Newt Gingrich visited in 1997.

Amid reports that both the White House and Department of Defense advised Pelosi and her congressional delegation against the high-profile visit, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Beijing was likely to escalate its military pressure in the Taiwan Strait in a way that could "increase the risk of miscalculation."

Kirby added that Pelosi was free to make her own decision as Congress is independent of the White House.

"We have been clear from the very beginning that she will make her own decisions and that Congress is an independent branch of government," he said. "Our constitution embeds a separation of powers. This is well known to the PRC, given our more than four decades of diplomatic relations,"

Newsweek reached out to Nancy Pelosi's office for comment.

Comments / 0

