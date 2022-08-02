ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Axios

8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card

You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
425magazine.com

All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design

Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
RENTON, WA
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
King County, WA
Entertainment
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
MyNorthwest.com

Elvis Presley’s Seattle movie co-star running for governor of Hawaii

In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | Open Letter to the Women Protesting Abortions on Renton Avenue

Content Warning: This op-ed discusses infant death and suicide. I spent yesterday in the ICU room of a baby who would never go home. I took professional photos of her as the chaplain stood in the corner and the staff talked to the family about organ donation. This family, who had dreamed of having another baby, calmly stayed with her as she prepared to leave this earth. Next, doctors will talk the family through what the end will be like. I don’t need to hear it. I have been here before.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Jenny Colgan
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Night Market, Cider, and Summer Bake

Support local businesses and browse local vendors at the Puyallup Night Market. The Market runs from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday this summer at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. You can also find the market at the Motion Church South Hill Campus on Fridays from 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, and drink. Learn more here.
PUYALLUP, WA
cn2.com

Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more

SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Washington from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent

Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle

Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
SEATTLE, WA

