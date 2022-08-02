HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center

Read on www.425magazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
425magazine.com
All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design
Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
Homes for Rent in Seattle | Up to Date Listings
With hundreds of thousands of homes and apartments for rent, it can be difficult to find the house you'll love. Well, we're here to help! We provide you with the latest list of rentals so you can find the Houses you've been dreaming about. View houses for rent in Seattle, compare rentals, and click on any address to look for more photos and information. You can always visit Zillow.com to see many more homes.
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Amazon grants $2M to Seattle-based development company to help Brighton renters
SEATTLE — Two Seattle-based companies are working together to ensure more than 20 families get to keep their South Seattle homes. Brighton Development Group (BDG) announced Wednesday a partnership with Amazon, which is providing a $2 million grant to purchase The Arches Apartments. The Arches are an apartment building in South Seattle’s Brighton neighborhood, where KOMO News is told most of the more than 20 families are BIPOC.
anacortestoday.com
New look almost daily
Exterior finish work continues at the Commercial Avenue site of what will ultimately become a mixed-use building with apartments and office space, including the Anacortes office of Kelli Lang Re/Max Gateway, project owner. This site was once the home of Pilgrim Congregational Church, built in 1926 and demolished in 2021. Among many structural issues were those caused by an arson fire. Lang’s permit application details a three-story, 9,468-square-foot building with office space on the first floor and eight apartment units on the top two floors. The project was designed by Carletti Architect of Mount Vernon. Church photo is from demolition project early in 2021.
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
seattlerefined.com
Feline fun awaits you at NEKO Cat Café on Capitol Hill
NEKO is one of Seattle's favorite cat cafés. Visit this Capitol Hill spot to snuggle a new feline friend and stay for a drink and some kitty-themed snacks. "You basically get to hang out for 45 minutes with the cutest little beans in the whole world," says Rae Kearns, the MarCATing coordinator for NEKO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
425magazine.com
Meeting Joey Veltkamp
Growing up, multimedia queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp had a creative mother who laid much of the groundwork for their career as an artist. Veltkamp, who uses he/they pronouns, always considered themself “crafty” but never considered art as a path. “I kind of just fell into it, but...
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
425magazine.com
Auction of Washington Wines Brings Back Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, More Events
In-person celebrations are back, and the Auction of Washington Wines is making August a celebratory blowout with the premiere of its new Toast! awards on Aug. 11, the return of its annual Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction on Aug. 12, and its evening gala on Aug. 13. All three events...
Here's The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Washington
Eat This, Not That! and Yelp teamed up to find the tastiest chocolate chip cookies in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
The Suburban Times
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
MyNorthwest.com
Elvis Presley’s Seattle movie co-star running for governor of Hawaii
In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
KOMO News
Make-a-Wish: Ellie granted wish to meet Minnie Mouse at Disney World
Make-a-Wish is getting ready to start booking trips again to help children who are battling serious illnesses. The family of 5-year-old Eleanor Gardner of Puyallup hopes you'll think about her as the foundation looks to raise money and collect unused airline miles to help other kids. Ellie was diagnosed with...
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
Comments / 2