ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBpr1_0h1p7GRL00

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state.

Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift

East Tennessee in particular — with the Smoky Mountains and other high-trafficked parks where a large percentage of Tennessee’s 5,500 black bears live — has seen increased interactions between bears and people.

“Put simply, the odds of bear-human interactions are high in and around the mountainous areas of East Tennessee,” the TWRA said. “These interactions are most evident in park border towns in Sevier and Blount counties.”

News Channel 11 has reported several incidents in the Northeast Tennessee coverage area, including a bear displaying aggressive behavior that had to be removed from a camping area on Watauga Lake . Wildlife officials stressed that leaving food exposed and feeding bears increases the risk of them returning to certain areas and thinking of them as easy food sources.

“The overwhelming desire to have a close encounter with a black bear is strangely more powerful than common sense,” says Sgt. David Sexton, a wildlife officer who’s spent more than two decades in Sevier County. “Many people intentionally feed bears with little regard for the dire consequences to the bears and humans they leave behind.”

ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations

Another TWRA spokesperson said leaving food or trash from the food inside unlocked vehicles or vehicles with lowered windows attracts the creatures to rummage for a quick meal. Wildlife officials referenced back to a June incident that killed a bear.

“In June, a black bear died after getting stuck inside a car parked outside a Sevierville rental cabin on a 95-degree day as temperatures inside the vehicle likely reached over 140 degrees,” the news release read. “The culprit appeared to only have been an empty soda can and snack food bag.”

Large bear near Tusculum University in Greeneville captured, relocated

TWRA Black Bear Program Coordinator Dan Gibbs said bears’ sense of smell outranks that of a bloodhound.

“Bears have noses seven times better than a bloodhound and can smell food inside a vehicle,” Gibbs said. “Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave anything inside that has even the faintest odor of food including empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags or even air fresheners.”

While campers may not have a choice but to keep food nearby, they are encouraged to store it in a locked trunk, bear-proof storage or to cover it, as bears recognize even the sight of food.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk987.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Sevier County, TN
Lifestyle
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Greeneville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
County
Sevier County, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies

There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Fast Food#East Tennessee#Common Sense#Twra#Anakeesta#Sevier
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
ALCOA, TN
iheart.com

Hotel To Kick Out Guests Who Got Close To Bear And Pet It

A hotel owner in Tennessee said he plans to kick out a female guest who was seen petting a bear. Photos taken by Misty Chrismon show the woman reaching her hand out to the bear. “She was petting the nose and everything, and then she put her hand out pretending...
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults

What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Severe storms down trees, powerlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy