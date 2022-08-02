ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that'll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
BET

Dillard's Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video

A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
DALLAS, TX
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
Apple Insider

Facebook is fine when punishing others financially, but cries when others do it to them

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Facebook claims it's the champion of small businesses, but as soon as Apple's privacy changes affected Mark Zuckerberg's bottom line, it took it out on its small business partners.
INTERNET
#College Applications#South End#Meningitis#Teena Thach Knows A Place
Creative Bloq

Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd

Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

How to make your TikTok account private

TikTok accounts are set to public by default. This means that anyone on or off TikTok can view your profile and your videos. Similarly, if your privacy settings permit, other TikTok users can Duet, Stitch, and download your TikTok videos at will. However, if this gives you the creeps, you...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Meta is expanding NFT support on Instagram to 100 countries

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company is beginning its international expansion of NFT support on Instagram. The expansion follows the social network’s initial NFT test launch in May. With this expansion, users and businesses in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas will now be able to share their NFTs on Instagram. Prior to the expansion, the support was only available to select creators in the United States.
INTERNET

