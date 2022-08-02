ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Multifest begins Friday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Many events planned this month in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Late-night fire at Nitro Supermarket

UPDATE: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to see what caused a fire at the Nitro Supermarket. Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes says the fire started on the second floor and the whole store is heavily smoke damaged. He says additionally, the store lost power in the fire so all of the […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
Lootpress

Black Knight Pool to close indefinitely

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that the Black Knight pool will close indefinitely due to a shortage of lifeguards. A Tuesday afternoon announcement from the Black Knight Country Club indicated the indefinite shutdown, citing lack of sufficient lifeguard staffing as the cause. Notably, the closure appears...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Fireworks Show#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#St Albans Nitro Team#The Cities Of St Albans
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
OAK HILL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property. “We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Preliminary West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations. The project has been submitted to the federal government for further review. West Virginia is expected to receive close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the program.
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Elkview community still recovering six years after flood

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
wvexplorer.com

Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia

DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
TRAVEL
WVNS

Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
BECKLEY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start

The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

PHOTOS: Vehicle fire that closed I-79 Thurs. morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A vehicle fire closed two lanes of I-79 near the I-77 split on Thursday morning. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. and posted the photos below on their Facebook page: Kanawha metro says that both lanes are now back open and that there were […]
PINCH, WV

