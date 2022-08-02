Read on stalbanswv.com
Related
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
wchsnetwork.com
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Fayette County Park pool to stay closed for the rest of the Summer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to swim away the heat in Fayette County will need to search for another pool! The Fayette County Parks confirmed today, August 4, 2022, their pool will not be opening at all this season. Wayne Workman, with Fayette County Parks, said when Park services filled their pool for the […]
Many events planned this month in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late-night fire at Nitro Supermarket
UPDATE: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to see what caused a fire at the Nitro Supermarket. Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes says the fire started on the second floor and the whole store is heavily smoke damaged. He says additionally, the store lost power in the fire so all of the […]
WSAZ
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
WSAZ
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
Black Knight Pool to close indefinitely
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that the Black Knight pool will close indefinitely due to a shortage of lifeguards. A Tuesday afternoon announcement from the Black Knight Country Club indicated the indefinite shutdown, citing lack of sufficient lifeguard staffing as the cause. Notably, the closure appears...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property. “We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
woay.com
Preliminary West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations. The project has been submitted to the federal government for further review. West Virginia is expected to receive close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the program.
Elkview community still recovering six years after flood
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
wvexplorer.com
Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia
DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
thebigsandynews.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire that closed I-79 Thurs. morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A vehicle fire closed two lanes of I-79 near the I-77 split on Thursday morning. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. and posted the photos below on their Facebook page: Kanawha metro says that both lanes are now back open and that there were […]
Comments / 0