ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Death toll in huge McKinney fire hits 4; storms could bring floods, debris flows, lightning

By Hayley Smith, Gregory Yee, Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Deg5P_0h1p6rcf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPvkz_0h1p6rcf00
A search and rescue worker looks over the ashes of a home that was destroyed as the McKinney fire burned along Highway 96 near Yreka over the weekend. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The death toll in California’s largest fire of the year rose to four after authorities found the bodies of two additional people, officials said Tuesday, as incoming thunderstorms raised the threat of flash flooding and debris flows.

The bodies were discovered at homes along Highway 96 in rural Siskiyou County, authorities said. Two other people were found dead in a burning vehicle within the McKinney fire zone earlier in the week.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said no more information would be available about the victims until relatives had been notified. Authorities said no one was known to be missing from the fire zone.

The growth of the main fire, which has burned 56,459 acres and is 0% contained, has stalled in the last two days as more firefighters arrived and weather conditions became more favorable.

The blaze gained 294 acres Tuesday, said Mike Lindbery, a public information officer assigned to the fire.

“Last night we had a nice drizzle over the fire all night long,” Lindbery said. “With humidity like that we took a good opportunity to get some direct line cut.”

Though a second day of cooler weather and higher humidity brought some relief to about 1,300 firefighters battling the blaze, thunderstorms could present new dangers.

“There is a red flag warning for abundant lightning over dry fuels,” fire spokesman Joel Brumm said. “Some of those storms may be wet — that can help — but they’re also going to potentially produce really strong outflow winds, and there could be additional lightning, which is not helpful. It wouldn’t take much for the fire to spring back to life.”

About 10 smaller fires — including the nearly 2,500-acre China-2 fire — are burning in Klamath National Forest. Those lightning fires are now being dubbed the Yeti Complex, Brumm said.

In addition to the threat of lightning, the storms raise the risk of flash flooding and debris flows in the burn zones.

The National Weather Service in Medford, Ore., issued a flash flood watch effective until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Each storm cell could potentially drop 1 to 3 inches of rain, said Connie Clarstrom, a senior meteorologist with the weather service in Medford. “That would be enough to cause debris flows if they occur over the burn scars,” she said.

A line of storms was bringing heavy rainfall to the area Tuesday night, and officials expected to see about an inch of precipitation over parts of the burn area, said Lindbery, who added: “We’re going to be watching this very carefully tonight.”

The heavier rain started as daytime fire crews were pulling out and nighttime crews were in a briefing, Lindbery said.

Forecasters expect western Siskiyou County, where the McKinney and nearby Yeti Complex fires are burning, to see a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday, though Clarstrom said Wednesday and Friday were “the days to watch.”

A debris flow is a crashing torrent of mud, rocks and tree branches. These rumbling, sudden movements of land and water can overwhelm homes and vehicles.

Areas recently burned by wildfires are particularly susceptible during intense rain . Vegetation on a healthy hillside typically anchors the soil even when it rains. But when a fire consumes this vegetation, the slopes — now stripped of protection — become vulnerable to erosion and fast-moving water.

Wildfires also make it harder for water to infiltrate the top layer of soil: Ash and other particles tend to clog the soil, and oily substances can affect the ground’s ability to absorb water.

The McKinney fire ignited Friday afternoon near Highway 96 and McKinney Creek Road, southwest of the Klamath River near the California-Oregon state line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

After a community meeting Monday night, resident Sherri Marchetti-Perrault described her harrowing story of escaping the flames.

Marchetti-Perrault told The Times that her home off Highway 96 had been destroyed in the blaze.

“When we left, everything was on fire,” she recalled. “It happened so fast. We left with the clothes on our back. We couldn’t breathe, and we couldn’t see.”

She thought of her 78-year-old uncle who was in the house with her at the time and refused to leave. She fears he was killed.

“I know where he was sitting, and I saw him,” Marchetti-Perrault said. “I’m sure it was him.”

An anxious wait has set in for some residents, including Bill Robberson, whose home in Yreka is two properties away from the mandatory evacuation zone.

Robberson lingered in a nearly empty historic downtown Yreka as he enjoyed a quiet cup of coffee at a table on Miner Street.

The 60-year-old lifelong Siskiyou County resident said it was hard not to be concerned by the increased frequency of wildfires in Northern California.

“As a kid we very seldom worried that fires would get out of control and take out whole towns,” he said, adding that fire season had become the de facto “fifth season” in the area each year.

“The impact environmentally, economically — and the smoke — it’s difficult to think about,” he said. “And this doesn’t help tourism. You don’t want to be known as a place that burns.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 469

Tree Hugger
2d ago

God bless every living creature in the path of this destruction and send a legion of Angels to help those fighting it.

Reply(10)
154
David J Anthony Sr.
2d ago

it's sad for all the deaths in Kentucky and California wildfire and flooding and a lot of people homeless and losing every thing.

Reply(15)
80
Wayne Bro
2d ago

keep voting in Democrats'failed policies!! it's a shame that only three cities rule that entire state. it's one of the most beautiful states of our constitutional republic....but....we are witnessing it's demise thanks to Gavin newsom and Nancy Pelosi!!

Reply(101)
153
Related
CBS San Francisco

'This is a sleeping giant'; Firefighters take advantage of McKinney Fire's slowed growth

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend.The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.The southeastern corner of the blaze above the Siskyou County seat of Yreka, which has about 7,800 residents, was contained. Evacuation orders for sections of the town and Hawkinsville were downgraded to warnings,...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KTVL

Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Klamath River, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Yreka, CA
Accidents
Yreka, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Gruesome discovery amid McKinney Fire wreckage; 2 bodies found in burned out car

YREKA (CBS SF/AP) —Authorities have discovered two bodies in a burned vehicle in the path of a raging McKinney Fire that has destroyed much of the small community of Klamath River, charred 55,500 acres and had zero percent containment.The fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California's largest wildfire of the year so far."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman ...
YREKA, CA
CBS News

McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Erosion#Debris Flow#National Weather Service#Traffic Accident
International Business Times

Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022

YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NWS
Klamath Falls News

Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire

There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
YREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office identify body found at Twin Arrows Campground in Mt. Shasta.

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a body that was discovered near the Twin Arrows Campground in Mt. Shasta on July 19. On July 19 at approximately 8:10 a.m., deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Twin Arrows Campground near Mt. Shasta after it was reported that a dead person had been located.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
382K+
Followers
67K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy