Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat

China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

China warns airlines to avoid airspace near Taiwan

Chinese officials are warning airlines to avoid airspace near Taiwan as it responds to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei ahead of planned live military drills that Taiwanese officials say may amount to a blockade. Driving the news: The alert describing six areas in the region as "danger zones" notifies...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
Axios

Taiwan lawmaker warns China could "invade" territorial waters

TAIPEI, Taiwan —If Chinese naval forces enter Taiwan's territorial waters amid Beijing's ongoing military drills off the island's coast, that would constitute an invasion, Taiwanese member of parliament Wang Ting-yu told Axios. Why it matters: A Chinese military incursion within 10 miles of Taiwan's coast would likely trigger defensive...
POLITICS
Axios

Pelosi leaves Taiwan, ending controversial visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday, concluding a highly watched visit that the senior Democrat said underscored the U.S.' "commitment to democracy," even as it angered China. Why it matters: Pelosi's visit makes her the most senior American lawmaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997. She made the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

China says Pelosi's Taiwan visit "seriously infringes" on its sovereignty

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in a statement Tuesday morning, saying it "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Driving the news: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been highly contested, with President Biden saying last month that military officials advised against it.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

McConnell, 25 Senate Republicans say they support Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Several Republicans said Tuesday they support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan that has infuriated the Chinese government, which claims the self-governing island as its own. What they're saying: "We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan," a group of 26 Senate Republicans, including...
FOREIGN POLICY
#China Taiwan#Beijing#South China#Chinese#The White House#National Security Council
Axios

U.S.-China competition heats up in the South Pacific

While global attention is fixed on a potential crisis between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, another tug of war between the superpowers is unfolding 3,500 miles to the southeast. Zoom in: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy will travel this weekend to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Thursday

The U.S. and Iran will resume indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna on Thursday, a U.S. official told Axios. Why it matters: U.S. officials are concerned the nuclear deal is close to becoming irrelevant, as Iran has taken steps to advance its nuclear program and limit the work of UN inspectors.
WORLD
Axios

Senate votes to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

The Senate voted 95 to 1 Wednesday to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, clearing the two-thirds threshold needed for approval. Why it matters: All 30 NATO members must approve the applications of the two Nordic states, which had both been neutral for decades but sought out the NATO security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

U.S. says "gaps" narrowing between Israel and Lebanon in maritime dispute

Israeli, Lebanese and Biden administration officials appeared upbeat about the possibility of reaching a deal on the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon after another round of U.S. mediated indirect talks this week. Why it matters: The dispute is focused on a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area of the Mediterranean...
WORLD
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Axios

Transition to leftist Gustavo Petro in Colombia tests U.S. influence

The inauguration on Sunday of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's president represents a major test for U.S. influence in Latin America as a leftist tide sweeps through the region. Why it matters: Petro, an ex-guerrilla fighter and former mayor of Bogotá, will be the first left-wing president of a country that had moved in lockstep with the U.S. in recent years on Venezuela, the drug trade, and other regional challenges.
POLITICS
Axios

U.S. delays ballistic missile test amid tensions with China

The United States delayed a "long-planned" intercontinental ballistic missile test amid increased tensions with China, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby announced on Thursday. The big picture: Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week, China's military launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan during massive military...
MILITARY
