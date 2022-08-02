Sublime Porsche 911 993R By Paul Stephens Autoart Took 5 Years To Build

Read on carbuzz.com
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
Porsche Spent 50 Years Perfecting The PDK Dual-Clutch Transmission
Did you know the Porsche PDK dual-clutch transmission dates back to the 1960s? Neither did we. Porsche recently shared an in-depth look at the development of PDK and how it started. The first person to pitch the idea was an engineer called Imre Szodfridt. He took the idea to Porsche's Head of Development at the time, Ferdinand Piech. Szodfridt managed to build a dual-clutch transmission but was limited by the technology of the time. That meant it had to wait for another generation until Porsche engineer Rainer Wust came along.
Ferrari Portofino M Gets 700-HP Upgrade And New Looks
The Ferrari Portofino M may not be the cheapest Ferrari on sale (that honor just about goes to the gorgeous Roma), but it is often regarded as such. Remember, the Portofino replaced the California T, a car that Ferrari aficionados famously detested. As with the California, the Portofino M was designed to lure new customers to the brand.
Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Off Incredible Bespoke Paint
Porsche's cars are famous for their brilliant engines and outstanding chassis development, but the German automaker is also proud of its bespoke creations that are handled by the Exclusive Manufaktur division. Now, the performance and personalization sides of the business have met on a single creation. A Porsche 911 GT3 has been painstakingly customized to pay tribute to the Porsche Supercup one-make series by creating a car that references the GT3 Cup VIP racing car's livery. But while most automakers would simply apply a vinyl wrap and be done with it, Zuffenhausen's finest elected to hand-paint the livery. Why? To show what kind of one-off creations Porsche's new Sonderwunsch program can create. You'd never guess it, but this livery is made up of eight different colors.
Aston Martin Will Unveil Two New Cars At Pebble Beach
It's been a rather tumultuous few months for 007's automaker of choice. Aston Martin has had to contend with financial woes and was recently rescued by a substantial investment. Amidst this, the carmaker has redesigned its iconic winged logo and introduced the V12 Vantage. But at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Gaydon-based brand is planning to reveal two all-new products, in an attempt to woo more customers and drum up business.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Maserati Introduces Incredible Ten-Year Warranty
New Extra10 Warranty Program covers engine, gearbox and transmission until car reaches ten-years-old Few brands have a history as rich as Maserati. In its heyday, the automaker's exotic motor vehicles were the preferred choice of propulsion for the jet-set; those who considered a Ferrari or Lamborghini a touch nouveau riche. But that's all been forgotten. Reliability woes have given the brand a poor reputation, but that's something the company is looking to change with its new ten-year warranty for the Americas.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
CONFIRMED: Nissan Maxima To Be Killed Off Next Year
When the 2022 Nissan Maxima arrived with only minor changes, the end seemed near for this previously popular sedan that still continues to satisfy the few who buy it. After all, rumors of the Maxima's demise have been circulating for quite some time, and it doesn't help that large sedans without a premium badge on the nose have been struggling. We reached out to Nissan to find out what the status of the Maxima is in North America and the company confirmed what we suspected: from the middle of 2023, production of the current Maxima will come to an end. Nissan's focus on EVs was mentioned as reasoning for the decision, but a replacement was not ruled out entirely.
A Plug-In Hybrid Toyota Tundra Might Become Reality
The old Toyota Tundra was getting long in the tooth. But when Toyota unveiled a new one, it didn't just shift the bar for the Japanese automaker, it completely reset our expectations. In one fell swoop, Toyota's F-150 rival had moved to a modular platform and adopted turbochargers, hybridization, and coil spring suspension at all corners.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
2023 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Pricing Announced
Mercedes-Benz USA has finally announced pricing for the new SL-Class. If you're looking to add the seventh generation of the celebrated SL roadster to your garage, you'll have to shell out at least $137,400 for the SL55. If you want the range-topping SL63, that will set you back $178,100. Both the listed prices are exclusive of the brand's $1,050 delivery and destination charge.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
RUMOR: New Mustang GT Could Pack Nearly 500 HP
Fans of the Blue Oval and muscle cars alike have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks, as the all-new Ford Mustang is expected to debut at the Detroit Motor Show in September. The carmaker has kept details fairly well hidden and, apart from some spy shots and a blurry front-end glimpse, little is known about the seventh generation of the American icon.
