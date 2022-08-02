Sublime Porsche 911 993R By Paul Stephens Autoart Took 5 Years To Build

When the 2022 Nissan Maxima arrived with only minor changes, the end seemed near for this previously popular sedan that still continues to satisfy the few who buy it. After all, rumors of the Maxima's demise have been circulating for quite some time, and it doesn't help that large sedans without a premium badge on the nose have been struggling. We reached out to Nissan to find out what the status of the Maxima is in North America and the company confirmed what we suspected: from the middle of 2023, production of the current Maxima will come to an end. Nissan's focus on EVs was mentioned as reasoning for the decision, but a replacement was not ruled out entirely.

