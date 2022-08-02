MultiVersus: 7 Tips and Tricks to Help You Dominate the Battlefield

Read on www.pcmag.com
Gamespot
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tips And Tricks
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a massive JRPG, filled with different systems, resources, and classes. While the game does offer tutorials for most of its systems, sometimes it can be overwhelming or certain bits of information are left out. In order to get the most out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it's important to know which systems to engage with which ones you can gloss over. Here are some tips to help you through Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Apex Legend Trick Allows Moving Heat Shield
Players in multiplayer video games are always coming up with new exploits or tricks. Apex Legends is no different in that. These exploits, although they might be strange, can help save your team or can cause your defeat. One new exploit in Apex Legends has emerged regarding the heat shield.
The best battle royale games to prove you're number one
The best battle royale games let you outlast everyone and prove your worth
New 'Battlefield 2042' Patch Includes First Map Rework
The Kaleidoscope map has been tweaked to include additional flag positions, cover opportunities and more.
dotesports.com
No Apex August starts with a lot of people playing Apex Legends
August is here and with it comes the planned boycott of Apex Legends. The plan gained steam near the middle of season 13 on Reddit and Twitter among disgruntled Apex players. The hashtag #NoApexAugust gained mobility, with players hoping to force Respawn to reckon with broken legend abilities, hit registration issues, cheating, and more long-standing problems like the game’s audio.
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Digital Trends
How to play local matches in MultiVersus
Whether you prefer the characters or mechanics in Smash or not, there's one area in which MultiVersus is undeniably superior, and that's online play. The developers made it a point to include rollback netcode from the start so that everyone playing online, no matter what system they're on, can have the smoothest possible experience. However, despite the game being free and available on most systems, some people still prefer to fight it out locally.
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
Digital Trends
Digimon Survive beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started
While Pokémon has historically dominated the monster-battling RPG genre, the Digimon franchise has stuck around and continues to churn out worthwhile games for its dedicated fans. And unlike Pokémon, which has become pretty formulaic over the years, Digimon has consistently tried new approaches to its games. Digimon Survive...
Polygon
Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights
Apex Legends has a new character watching over the battlefield from far away. Vantage, the game’s newest Legend, was officially announced last week, but on Thursday Respawn revealed her entire kit. Just like her trailer suggested, she’s a sniper with an adorable bat named Echo to help her out of tight situations.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
'Naraka: Bladepoint' Is a Battle Royale Descended from Fighting Games
Naraka: Bladepoint is a melee focused battle royale with Apex Legends-esque hero characters, loot boxes, and a surprising amount of facial customization. It is, like most battle royales, a game that lives and dies by its ability to generate interesting stories via resource restriction and player interaction. Which is why the most generous pitch for the game I can give is a story.
dotesports.com
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 9 quests and how to complete them
It’s week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, and as always, Epic Games has a new batch of challenges for us to complete. These new challenges are run-of-the-mill, so if you’ve played throughout the season, you’ll likely be familiar with how to complete most of them.
Fortnite Challenges: How to gain shields while emoting
THURSDAY brings a whole new collection of Fortnite challenges, with 15,000XP available for each completion. Here’s the low-down on how to complete each one. Bounce on three separate crash points without landing. Crash points are those bounce points that help change up Fortnite’s movement. If you go near...
Gamespot
XV Shermie Joins The King Of Fighters Allstar
Netmarble has added XV Shermine as a playable character to its mobile game, The King of Fighters Allstar. In addition to the new character, players can also enjoy new content such as battle card events and more. XV Shermine is a red element and Balance type playable EX fighter in-game....
The Windows Club
Total War Warhammer 3 not launching or loading on PC
Total War: Warhammer 3 is an impressive game, but not so impressive when it fails to launch. When this happens, players from around the world are bound to lose their minds because they’re unable to wage their righteous war against the enemy. Total War Warhammer 3 not launching or...
Comments / 0