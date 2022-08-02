Read on www.informnny.com
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook...
Gun proponents react to new gun laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Come September, new gun laws signed by Governor Hochul will go into effect. One of those laws includes raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and a gun shop owner who say the application process to obtain these guns is now unclear.
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest public employee unions in the Empire State has struck a deal, ratifying a five-year labor agreement. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. She said the agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association garnered the approval of more than 80 percent of voting members.
New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses
(WSYR-TV) – In an effort to strengthen and bolster the health care workforce, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The program includes $1.3 billion allocated for retention bonuses for eligible health care and mental hygiene workers through an online...
