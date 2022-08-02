Read on www.cultofmac.com
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch 8 may stick with current design and drop some color options
Apple Watch Series 8, at least in the standard 41mm and 45mm, models, will see the same design as Apple Watch 7 rather than adding new elements like flat edges or bigger screens, a new report indicated Friday. And the source added there may be no new sensors and fewer...
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
Cult of Mac
Geek taxidermy: Get wall art in the form of a disassembled iPod Classic or iPad mini
Grid Studio disassembles well-loved gadgets and presents their rearranged innards as framed wall art. And its nostalgic collection for Apple fans just got two new entries. The collection now includes a fourth-generation iPod Classic and a first-generation iPad mini for your aesthetic consideration. Grid Studio adds disassembled iPod Classic and...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro display leak just gave another reason to skip iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive update this year with rumors of a number of standout features that we've waited years to see on an iPhone, but things are looking a little less rosy for the iPhone 14. The latest rumor once again touches on...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
Cult of Mac
Apple Studio Display firmware update squashes pesky audio bug
A firmware update released Thursday fixes an audio problem that has afflicted the Apple Studio Display. Users of the pricey monitors have been complaining of choppy playback, audio that cuts out unexpectedly and playback speed issues. Previously, Apple’s only solution to the problem was a variation on “turn it off...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.5 could enhance iPhone 14 with reverse wireless charging
Apple will add support for wirelessly charging accessories to the iPhone 14, according to a tipster. iPhones already have limited support for reverse wireless charging, but the capability is supposedly being expanded. This would make a range of third-party MagSafe accessories more useful. iPhone reverse wireless charging might become common.
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Cult of Mac
New Apple tool makes repairing randomly restarting iPhones easier
Apple has a new tool to determine if your iPhone is restarting unexpectedly. It can be challenging for Apple repair technicians to determine if your device is rebooting randomly. The company aims to fix this problem with its new diagnostic tool. Apple technicians are now better equipped to handle unwanted...
Cult of Mac
Enter to win a versatile Laut backpack [Cult of Mac giveaway]
If you’re heading back to school/college, or even constantly on the go for meetings, the backpack in this week’s giveaway is perfect for you. We teamed up with Laut to give Cult of Mac readers a chance to win a roomy City Daypack 12ltr Backpack, retailing at $69.99.
Cult of Mac
Redesigned 2022 iPad might hold on to Home button
The 10.2-inch iPad expected in fall 2022 supposedly will get a facelift. Leaked CAD drawing indicate the upcoming tablet will have a larger screen and the flat edges Apple includes in its other tablets. But the low-cost iPad 10 reportedly will remain the last iPadOS device with a Home button...
Official Apple warning for all users as key component can cause ‘discomfort or injury’
APPLE devices are very safe to use but that doesn't mean they don't come with risks. A key Apple component that is used with most devices, including iPhones and AirPods, can cause injury if used incorrectly. Apple's website has an official warning about its charging cables and connectors. It states:...
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
BMW urges 83 customers in the US and Puerto Rico to stop driving its iX M60 and i4 EVs - costing between $53k and - $105k - because their Samsung-made batteries can catch fire
BMW is recalling a total of 83 iX M60 and i4s electric vehicles due to irregularities in the Samsung-made batteries that could catch fire. Owners have been asked to stop driving the cars and park them outside. The iX M60 starts at 105,100 and the i4 just shy of $53,000,...
CARS・
Cult of Mac
Apple Card users get Luck-y with 3 free months of Apple TV+
Anyone who uses an Apple Card can get Apple TV+ free for three months. And the deal isn’t limited to new subscribers – current ones also qualify. It’s a promo for the new Apple TV+ movie Luck, and has the tagline, “It’s your lucky day. For three whole months.”
Cult of Mac
Stop struggling to create effective marketing emails
Email marketing delivers some of the highest returns on investment, but it’s also hard to get right. If you’re trying to get more eyes on something you have to offer, you could spend a few years mastering email outreach. Or, if you want to save time and still get great results, you could try EmailWritr, a marketing tool designed for email outreach.
