Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
This ghost story about a pet monkey and his BFF might make you say "awww!"Evie M.Palm Beach, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Bicyclist dies after early morning crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
850wftl.com
Police in Boca Raton investigate deadly hit-and-run
(BOCA RATON, FLA) — A deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning has left one person dead, and authorities looking for those responsible. According to the Boca Raton police, an individual was struck and killed while crossing the street in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95 around 6:30 am.
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
cbs12.com
Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON
UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
UPDATE: Boca Raton Deadly Hit And Run Driver Fled In Nissan Rogue
WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROGUE CAPTURED BY A GAS STATION CAMERA. LISTEN TO 911 CALLS… “MA’AM, THERE APPEARS TO BE A BODY ON GLADES ROAD!” SEE RESCUERS WORK ON VICTIM… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is searching for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie
A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say
A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
‘Selfless Service’: Retired Coral Springs Police K-9 Dies
A longtime Coral Springs Police dog has died, the department said. K-9 Cesar, a German Shepard who served on the police force from 2012 until 2020, was just 13 months old when the department assigned him a partner in Officer Timothy Coker. Police did not say how the retired K-9 died.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach Brightline crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man died after being struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. The man was struck after he crossed a spot along a dirt path...
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
cbs12.com
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
Road Rage Shooting Near Congress And Boynton Beach Boulevard
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating what it is calling a “road rage” shooting in the area of 1400 West Boynton Beach Boulevard. That’s at roughly the intersection of Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard. The shooting occurred […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
