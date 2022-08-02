New Drug Target Offers Hope For Patients With Colorectal Tumors

Read on www.revyuh.com
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
A Single Dose Of New Gene Therapy Can Reduce Bleeding In Patients With Inherited Disease
A new study by UCL researchers shows that a single gene therapy injection could greatly reduce the risk of bleeding in people with haemophilia B. Experts from UCL, Royal Free Hospital, and biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics tested and are still evaluating a new type of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate, called FLT180a, to treat severe and moderately severe cases of the condition for the paper, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Chronic Back Pain: New Treatment Challenges Common Traditional Therapies
A randomized controlled experiment conducted by academics at UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), and several other Australian and European universities has given people suffering from chronic back pain hope. In a report that was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the findings of the research...
Detecting Alzheimer’s Early Could Be Easier With A Simple Blood Test
A blood test to detect Alzheimer’s early in the disease’s progression is now one step closer to being developed, according to researchers from Macquarie University’s Centre for Ageing, Cognition, and Wellbeing. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association demonstrates that a...
New Research Reveals Another Consequence Of Poor Sleep: More Than Just Belly Fat
We are aware that getting enough sleep is crucial for maintaining good physical and mental health as well as for brain functions like memory. It also helps prevent dementia and helps the body stay hydrated. In March of this year, one study discovered that a lack of sleep is associated...
What Makes Kidney Stone Reappear And How You Can Prevent That – New Study Reveals
Kidney stones can cause terrible pain and are also linked to long-term kidney disease, osteoporosis, and heart disease. If you’ve had a kidney stone before, there’s a 30% chance you’ll get another one in the next five years. Prescriptions for dietary modifications are common for the prevention...
New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early
A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
Major Breakthrough: New Study Finds Potential Target For Diabetes Treatment
A novel insulin regeneration route in pancreatic stem cells may open the door for effective new treatments for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. A significant step in developing new therapeutics for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes has been made by a world-first study conducted by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Genetic Research Finds New Clues for Better Age-Related Eye Disease Treatment
The finding of new genetic signatures for the incurable age-related eye disease age-related macular degeneration – AMD, has brought us one step closer to better diagnosis and therapy. Researchers from the University of Melbourne, the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, the Centre for Eye...
Measles, Nipah research shows A New Drug Target For Paramyxoviruses
Paramyxoviruses have the ability to start a pandemic that will have catastrophic effects. These viruses include measles, mumps, Newcastle disease, and canine distemper. Nipah virus is also a member of this family. “The infectiousness of measles is unmatched by any known virus. If one person with measles coughs in a...
COVID Patients Need New Energy for Flagging Immune Cells – One Diet Might Help, Scientists Say
What causes T cell dysfunction in COVID-19 can be targeted with a change in diet, according to a new study published today. When we’re sick, we tend to lose interest in food. This also changes our metabolism. Since it isn’t getting as many carbs as it used to, it starts burning fat instead. This results in the formation of molecules known as ketone bodies, which are high in energy. And these may help the body better combat viruses.
MedicalXpress
Novel drug shows promising efficacy for patients with multiple myeloma
Results of an international clinical trial co-led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University show potential for a novel drug to benefit patients with multiple myeloma whose disease either recurred or was resistant to three or more earlier lines of treatment. Nearly two-thirds of the trial's participants experienced...
verywellhealth.com
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic drug for Alzheimer's disease without inflammatory side effects
Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages. These inflammatory side effects can cause neuronal cell death and synapse elimination by activated microglia, and even have the potential to exacerbate cognitive impairment in AD patients. Thus, current Aβ antibody-based immunotherapy holds the inherent risk of doing more harm than good due to their inflammatory side effects.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
