ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal-Led ‘Road House’ Remake a Go at Amazon

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkFu0_0h1p5A4Z00

Jake Gyllenhaal has rounded out his Road House .

Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic, playing a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but, according to the logline, “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by The Nice Guys writer Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

The film is set to shoot in the Dominican Republic later this month, Billy Magnussen, Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Lukas Gage are set to star. Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery round out the cast.

Joel Silver is producing via his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will executive produce.

Road House will get a streaming release on Prime Video.

In the original film, Swayze stars as Dalton, a sought-after bouncer who moves to a small Missouri town to bring some order to an unruly dive bar, along the way uncovering the corruption of a local businessman played by Ben Gazzara. Sam Elliott also stars.

Plans for a remake with Gyllenhaal and Liman were first reported in 2021, with the project being developed by MGM, which held the rights to the movie and had long considered the IP for remake potential. In March 2022, Amazon closed a deal to purchase MGM for $8.5 billion. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called the project a “home run” in a statement, adding, “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.”

Said Liman, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look: Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in Kristin Scott Thomas’ Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham sit around the dinner table in this first-look image from My Mother’s Wedding, the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas. Principal photographer has now wrapped on the project, focusing on three romantically dysfunctional sisters trying to navigate their mother’s third wedding. Also part of the cast are the already announced Freida Pinto, plus new additions Sindhu Vee (Sex Education, Matilda), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Anatomy of a Scandal), Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones, Trigger Point), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent, The King) and Samson Kayo (Bloods, The Bubble). Scott Thomas — who plays Johansson’s mother...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Silver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Beau Knapp
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Lukas Gage
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Doug Liman
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves to Star in Devil in the White City on Hulu

Devil in the White City is coming to streaming screens, and it has acquired the talents of one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. As reported by Variety, Keanu Reeves is set to star as Daniel H. Burnham in Hulu's serialized adaptation of Erik Larson's New York Times bestseller. Devil in the White City tells the real-life story of how the 1893 Chicago World's Fair inadvertently created one of the first known serial killers. The book primarily spotlights Burnham, who is an architect who is chasing the chance to leave his mark on history and Dr. H. H. Holmes, a con artist who is responsible for the infamous "Murder Castle."
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for ‘The Underdoggs’ Comedy for MGM

Snoop Dogg is set to star in MGM’s upcoming comedy The Underdoggs. Snoop will also produce the feature  under his Death Row Pictures banner, with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also sharing the producer credits.More from The Hollywood ReporterElisabeth Moss to Star in FX/Hulu Thriller 'The Veil'Jake Gyllenhaal-Led 'Road House' Remake a Go at Amazon'The Flash' to End With Abbreviated Season 9 on The CW Charles Stone will direct a script written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis that is based off an original pitch from Dogg and Schwartz-Morini.  The Underdoggs will tell the story of Jaycen Jenning “2J’s,”...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road House#Amazon Studios#Project A#Film Star#Ufc#Suicide Squad#Silver Pictures
UPI News

Selena Gomez to produce reboot of 'Working Girl'

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the 1988 romantic comedy film Working Girl, according to a report from Deadline published Tuesday. Sources reportedly told Deadline that 20th Century Studios is working on a revival of the film with Gomez serving as producer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary

Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again

Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, is in charge. What seems to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making movies that aren’t guaranteed to line company coffers. The cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which until Tuesday were both in postproduction, have sent shock waves through Hollywood. In the case of Batgirl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Marilyn Monroe's estate defends 'Blonde' star Ana de Armas following criticism of her accent

Despite criticisms, Ana de Armas's performance as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde has already received a rave review from the screen icon's estate. "Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Marilyn Monroe estate, told Variety on Monday. "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Indian Filmmaking Duo Raj & DK Ink Multiyear Netflix Deal

Indian filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, have entered into a multiyear agreement to direct and produce movies and series for Netflix. Known for their quirky genre mashups and distinctive style, Raj & DK have won commercial success and critical acclaim in a variety of forms in India, working across indie films, big-budget features and, more recently, series.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount CEO: Delaying Big Movies During the Pandemic "Proved to Be the Right Call"Brittney Griner Convicted of Drug Possession, Smuggling in Russia CaseSky Orders Second Season of 'The Lazarus Project,' Starring Paapa Essiedu In...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy