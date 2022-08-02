Jake Gyllenhaal-Led ‘Road House’ Remake a Go at Amazon

Jake Gyllenhaal has rounded out his Road House .

Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic, playing a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but, according to the logline, “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by The Nice Guys writer Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

The film is set to shoot in the Dominican Republic later this month, Billy Magnussen, Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Lukas Gage are set to star. Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery round out the cast.

Joel Silver is producing via his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will executive produce.

Road House will get a streaming release on Prime Video.

In the original film, Swayze stars as Dalton, a sought-after bouncer who moves to a small Missouri town to bring some order to an unruly dive bar, along the way uncovering the corruption of a local businessman played by Ben Gazzara. Sam Elliott also stars.

Plans for a remake with Gyllenhaal and Liman were first reported in 2021, with the project being developed by MGM, which held the rights to the movie and had long considered the IP for remake potential. In March 2022, Amazon closed a deal to purchase MGM for $8.5 billion. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called the project a “home run” in a statement, adding, “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.”

Said Liman, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

