Blink49 Studios Launches Canadian Unscripted TV Arm

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Blink49 Studios is launching a Canadian unscripted TV arm to develop a slate of non-fiction content targeting the local and international markets.

The new division will be led by Toby Dormer, executive vp of unscripted TV and Allison Brough, named vp of unscripted TV. Based in Vancouver, Dormer most recently served as executive vp of unscripted, Canada for Entertainment One , and will report to John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios.

Brough also comes over from eOne, where she was vp of development, unscripted TV and head of Podcast Network. “We’re thrilled to be launching our unscripted division with Toby and Allison leading the charge. They are a formidable team with stellar reputations and an impressive track record of developing and producing a compelling and diverse slate of unscripted content for a global market,” Morayniss said in a statement.

Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee — all veteran executives from eOne — launched Blink49 Studios as a Canadian-based indie banner in 2021 to develop and produce both scripted and unscripted content.

Endeavor Content is the lead strategic investor in Blink49, which is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Los Angeles, and is also the production banner’s main distribution partner.

