Golf

GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ben Crenshaw's wife deletes Twitter after ripping into Bryson DeChambeau

Julie Crenshaw, the wife of two-time Masters winner Ben, appears to have deleted her Twitter account after taking aim at Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking ahead of the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, DeChambeau opened up on a number of topics. One of those topics...
GOLF
Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell

Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.
GOLF
Golf.com

No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events

With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
GOLF
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
Outsider.com

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way

Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course. It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour

A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. Eleven golfers now on the LIV Golf Series joined the lawsuit, which challenges their suspension from the PGA Tour. Three of the 11 -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones -- are seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin next week.
GOLF
ESPN

How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

PGA Tour players have one last chance to get themselves into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship. The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.
GOLF
