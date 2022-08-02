Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’
John Daly has unsuccessfully lobbied Greg Norman to let him play for LIV Golf. The post John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals
Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.
golfmagic.com
Ben Crenshaw's wife deletes Twitter after ripping into Bryson DeChambeau
Julie Crenshaw, the wife of two-time Masters winner Ben, appears to have deleted her Twitter account after taking aim at Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking ahead of the third LIV Golf event in Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, DeChambeau opened up on a number of topics. One of those topics...
RELATED PEOPLE
GolfWRX
Greg Norman creates storm by falsely claiming LPGA Tour is sponsored by Saudi Oil Company Aramco
From the initial Mickelsongate to an interview that hasn’t happened yet, the golf world continues to analyze every press conference, email, and statement released by the LIV organization and the PGA and DP World Tours. Much of the controversy surrounds the answers given to the question, “Why?”. At...
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell
Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.
Golf.com
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL・
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
golfmagic.com
Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit
A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way
Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course. It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
Golf Digest
Vin Scully's greatest call may have been when this PGA Tour pro couldn't escape a pot bunker
From Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's heroics in the 1988 World Series, Vin Scully was on the call for some of the most famous—and impressive—moments in baseball history. But on the day after the legendary announcer passed away, we'd like to remember how he handled a not-so-impressive moment on the golf course.
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Phil Mickelson, 10 LIV Golf defectors are suing the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has 11 players suing the PGA Tour as more drama surrounds this new golf league. How much more drama do the PGA Tour and LIV Golf need?. Both tours claim they want to grow the game; instead, they are doing petty things to make each other look bad.
Barstool Sports founder bashes ‘fools’ like LeBron James who blame US for Brittney Griner’s situation
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James following WNBA star Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia. Griner was given a nine-year sentence on Thursday in Russia for drug smuggling and possession charges. Portnoy took a shot at James for blaming the United...
LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. Eleven golfers now on the LIV Golf Series joined the lawsuit, which challenges their suspension from the PGA Tour. Three of the 11 -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones -- are seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin next week.
ESPN
How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour players have one last chance to get themselves into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship. The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0